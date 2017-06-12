Three idiots and a bank heist

Cult classic Bollywood tunes have often been resurrected from their cinematic tombstones. From the seductive ‘Laila Main Laila’ to the trippy ‘Dum Maro Dum’, packaging timeless tunes into item numbers has often served for promotional ploys. But when an upcoming release promotes its only item song as the worst ever, it’s bound to leave you wondering. Will this strategy actually pave a new genre of film promotions or fatally backfire for the makers of the film? For actors, Riteish Deshmukh and Vivek Oberoi, you can’t expect people to laugh at your jokes, if you can’t take one. Ahead of their latest film, Bank Chor that releases this week, the actors talked to us about why the tried and tested format of film promotions no longer intrigue an ever demanding audience.

Reinventing the funnies

Though the movie is about a comic robbery-gone-wrong, it’s far from the usual heist films. “Bank Chor is a different take on heist films. It’s a comic take, yet a thriller,” shares Deshmukh. For the actor, what people found funny when he debuted in 2003, may not necessarily be considered laugh-out-loud today. This is, according to Deshmukh nothing but an offshoot of the inevitable process of evolution. It’s the need for fast-paced change that urges the advent of newer, quicker content. “You had a 70s haircut, which means it lasted for 10 years. So that’s gone. Be it technology or fashion, we are moving very fast,” says Deshmukh. The key, however, lies in adapting to the current times, “If you’re smart enough, you’ll figure out what you can bring to the table for people to be engaged in,” he elaborates.

While Bank Chor has the usual promotional ingredients: poster, trailer, song, video clips leading to the film’s release on one hand, on the other you have a promotional strategy that includes ‘stealing’ posters of blockbuster films to a media event held last month where Deshmukh was roasted by Vivek Oberoi.

Part of the thought behind attempting an unusual strategy like this takes its cue from the film’s comic intent. “If we were doing a film like Dangal, we [wouldn’t] promote it like that. It’s a powerful film with a strong message. You would want it to be taken seriously,” explains Oberoi. The idea was to create publicity material that would serve as a clutter breaker and disrupt the formulaic methods of film promotions.

Another promo for the film, has been the release of a fun video that Deshmukh and co-actors jamming with cups to ‘Tashreef Song’. Deshmukh credits this as director Bumpy’s brainchild. “Bumpy, being a musician himself, always wanted to do a ‘cups’ version of the song. We took about 43 takes to get it right, because he wanted to shoot it in one take,” recalls the actor.

Heist mayhem

Bank Chor is about three dimwitted men – Champak, Genda and Gulab – who decide to rob a bank. It’s only later that they realise they’re far from capable to successfully execute the ambitious heist. “Everything they thought would be easy[gets] messed up for these guys,” shares Oberoi. “For example, while hunting for Wi-Fi in the bank, they end up alarming the cops!” As far as the trailer goes, it’s Oberoi’s tough cop act that brings in order to the mayhem wrecked by Champak and gang. But it’s actually the cop who draws the audience into the real guessing game. “What is Amjad Khan (Oberoi’s character) really upto? He could be hand in glove with the robbers, he could be there to finish them or he could be a double crosser. He’s confusing you,” quips Oberoi.

For Oberoi, playing the role was particularly fun since he got to be the one serving up the trouble, with Deshmukh’s character being on the receiving end. While prepping for the role, Oberoi picked up a few things from his father. “The one thing you notice in the film is my baritone,” he says. “There are times in the film when I hear myself (and) I can almost hear my dad,” he states in a self-congratulatory way.

Using stereotypes

According to Deshmukh and Oberoi the movie works on several levels, that is more than just being comedy of errors. Through its pivotal characters, the story taps into deep middle-class fears and quirks. For example, Deshmukh’s character following the principle of vaastu shastra escorts the hostages in the bank in batches of nine. Deshmukh says the bank robbers are really ordinary folk who are victims of their circumstance. “When they arrive to rob a bank, it’s not out of choice. We live in times when, unfortunate situations can lead people to take extreme steps,” explains Deshmukh.

The film also dishes out tongue-in-cheek humour on the ever raging Mumbai vs Delhi debate. “It has gone on for years and will continue to do so,” says Deshmukh. “One goes ‘oh we’re the capital of the country’, while the other says, ‘but all the money is here’,” laughs Deshmukh.