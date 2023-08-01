‘Thothapuri: Chapter 2’: Jaggesh, Dhananjaya-starrer gets release date

August 01, 2023 06:28 pm | Updated 06:28 pm IST

The sequel of Thothapuri: Chapter 1, directed by Vijaya Prasad, has got a release date. Starring Jaggesh, Dhananjaya, Aditi Prabhudeva and Suman Ranganath, Thothapuri: Chapter 2 will release on August 11.

Just like the first part, the second installment is also set to clash with a big film. Thothapuri: Chapter 1 released along with Rishab Shetty’s Kantara on September 30, 2022. While the former went on to become a nationwide sensation, the latter was dismissed by people and critics alike.

Now, Thothapuri: Chapter 2 will have to battle it out with Rajinikanth’s Jailer at the box office. The Tamil film, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, is set to hit the screens on August 10. Thothapuri: Chapter 1, which tried to showcase love triumphing over religious prejudices, is streaming on Zee5.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.