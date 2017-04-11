‘Thor Ragnarok’ trailer: ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ meets the rest of Marvel

That psychedelic logo for Thor: Ragnarok that was revealed at the 2016 San Diego Comic Con was just the beginning. Fans predicted that the rainbow colours and the 70s font styling gave off a very Guardians of the Galaxy vibe — and they were right.

The folks at Marvel have now revealed what critics are calling one of the best Marvel film trailers ever. Complete with the screwball humour of director Taika Waititi, the trailer looks like a cross between the Guardians of the Galaxy and the rest of the cosmos. There’s also a hat-tip to Iron Man’s taste in music — the trailer’s soundtrack is Led Zeppelin’s hit number Immigrant Song.

The trailer begins with Chris Hemsworth’s Thor all chained up and suspended over some bubbling hot lava, saying, “Now I know what you’re thinking. How did this happen? Well, it’s a long story.”

We get shots of Cate Blanchett as Hela, the goddess of the realm of dead and, according to Norse Mythology, the daughter of Loki as well. Who knew Cate Blanchett could pull off goth just as well as Elvish?

There are glimpses of new characters and old: Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie and Jeff Goldblum rocking a very Hunger Games style-hairdo as Grandmaster. Tom Hiddleston as Loki is back, all knives swirling, and so is Idris Elba’s Heimdall; but the big reveal at the end of the trailer is the Hulk, straight out of the Planet Hulk comic book series.

The trailer gives us tons of material to look forward to in the actual film. But will there be a confrontation between Loki and the Hulk in the film, especially after the events of The Avengers? Look at Loki’s reaction when Thor meets the Hulk and you’ll know what we’re talking about.

Thor: Ragnarok is set for release in November 2017. Watch the trailer here: