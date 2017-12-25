Laugh it out

Inside the make do studio – all decked up in bright colourful lights — is actor Mithra accompanied by a child artiste showing off his comical skills on the stage. The judge's seat is occupied by the stalwart actor Doddanna, actress Ragini Dwivedi and director Guru Prasad. As the show is being shot, the judges – with all attention focussed on the show – laugh at all the punch lines.

We are on the sets of Star Suvarna’s new show Bharjari Comedy at Rockline Studios, Peenya. The place is bustling with activities – right from the lunch being cooked outside the studio to generators buzzing and spot boys running around to make sure nothing hampers the shooting in progress. The shoot breaks at 2.45 pm for lunch and the three judges squeeze in some time to tell us about why they decided to be a part of the reality show.

Doddanna starts off, “I am blessed to be part of this show. I accepted it as I believe there will be something for me to learn. You see, no one is complete, except God. I believe we all complete ourselves in small ways by sharing and learning from each other. I am always in the cinema, so I thought why not give television a shot?”

And the best part of Bharjari Comedy is that there will be no elimination rounds, states the makers. This show provides the budding talent a platform to showcase their talents.

Doddanna assures that the show will have clean humour fit for family viewing. “I do not believe in humour that hurts people or pokes fun at them, nor do I like double meaning dialogues. I will openly object to such humour. Just as the world is full of good and bad, there will be shows that are good and bad. But, Bharjari Comedy will not promote such dialogues, nor will there be overacting. Acting itself has many subtle emotions. One has to try and act in a dignified and natural manner, giving equal importance to dialogues and punch lines. Comedy does not mean acting like a clown.”

Actress Ragini Dwivedi agrees, “Humour is so important in life. People are stressed these days. They work hard and come home tired. If they can turn on their TV and can laugh their worries away, I will believe that is the best gift this team can give them.” She will be seen for the very first time on TV. “I am happy with the show not having elimination rounds. I do not believe in the ideology of judging someone and eliminating them. That is what attracted me to this show.” The third judge of Bharjari Comedy -- film director Guru Prasad, is not new to the world of television. Having judged many reality shows and hosted a few, he is comfortable with the small screen. He is on this show to “encourage and find new talents”. The show, hosted by the popular television actress Vaishnavi, was launched on December 23. It also features actors like Mithra, Sanjana, Shalini.

Bharjari Comedy will be telecast on Star Suvarna on weekends at 9 pm.