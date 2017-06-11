This 'Prem Katha' looks promising

The trailer of the much awaited Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar-starrerToilet: Ek Prem Katha is out!

The movie, directed by Shree Narayan Singh, is a love story set against the backdrop of Swachh Bharat Abhiyan. The movie will reportedly promote Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Swachh Bharat Abhiyan campaign. Akshay Kumar had also met Prime Minister Narendra Modi last month to talk about the movie.

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha highlights the importance of sanitation conditions in India, with emphasis on the reduction of open defecation in public areas, especially in the rural areas of the country. Bhumi Pednekar's character in the film leaves her marital home after discovering there are no toilets in the village - all the women have to do their business outside in the dark. The film is reportedly based on a real-life incident where a bride left the groom's home after the wedding.

This is Akshay’s second release this year after Jolly LLB 2 which was a hit. Akshay has been selecting different projects over the couple of years but this year specially looks interesting. “I am just doing my work by picking subjects that I like. I read the toilet story in newspapers and when I found that somebody has already written a script around it, I decided to go for it,” the action hero said in an interview to The Hindu earlier this year.

This will be Bhumi Pednekar’s second release after 2015. Her first film was Dum Laga Ke Haisha, in which she starred opposite Ayushman Khurana.

The movie will hit the theatres on July 2. Watch the trailer here: