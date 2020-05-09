This Mother’s Day, the best movies/ shows to watch on Disney+ Hotstar: From ‘Baahubali’ to ‘Badhaai Ho’

Mother’s Day on May 10 this year is not going to be a normal affair with the lockdown across the country preventing visiting your family or taking your mom out for a special meal. For those living away from home and missing your parents in these troubled times, here’s a list of Indian movies and TV shows you and your mother can binge together (virtually) — no matter which parts of the world you both are in — on streaming service Disney+ Hotstar!

Be it the fiesty Sivagami (Ramya Krishnan) and Devasena (Anushka Shetty) from the Baahubali franchise who can stand up to any man both on and off the war field, or Neena Gupta playing a middle-aged woman who suddenly gets pregnant and struggles to convince her sons in Badhaai Ho, or the long-running Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi that traces the story of Tulsi Virani who sets the example of an ideal bahu, and in time steps up to be a righteous matriarch — here are some of the best fictional moms who inspire us.

Movies

Helicopter Eela

An aspiring singer and a single mother, Eela gives up her dream for her son. Years later, when she joins him in the college to make-up for what’s lost, she smothers him with attention he doesn’t crave for.

Cast: Kajol, Riddhi Sen, Neha Dhupia

Maatr

Vidya is left traumatized after her teenage daughter Tia, is gang-raped and murdered. She sets out to seek revenge by punishing her murderers and fighting the broken justice system.

Cast: Raveena Tandon, Madhur Mittal, Divya Jagdale

Badhaai Ho

The unexpected ‘good news’ of his parents being pregnant, turns into an embarrassment for the 25-year-old Nakul. Bogged down by societal norms, will he come to terms with this new development?

Cast: Ayushmann Khurrana, Neena Gupta, Sanya Malhotra, Gajraj Rao

Baahubali 1 & 2

Baahubali: The Beginning is a Telugu action film, directed by S. S. Rajamouli and starring Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Tamannaah and Anushka Shetty. This epic, Telugu historical is set in the kingdom of Mahishmati. Shivudu (Prabhas) travels to the distant lands above the waterfalls to meet Avanthika (Tamannaah), a beautiful tribal warrior and helps her to rescue Devasena (Anushka Shetty) from the claws of King Bhallala Deva (Rana Daggubati). In this quest, he finds out from the commander-in-chief, Katappa (Sathyaraj) that the legendary King Baahubali (Prabhas) is his father and Devasena is his mother!

Cast: Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Tamannaah and Anushka Shetty

Durga Sohay

Durga Sohay is a Bengali family drama starring Sohini Sarkar, Tanushree Chakraborty, Koushik Sen, Sumanta Mukherjee, and directed by Arindam Sil. Manashi is the daughter-in-law of an aristocratic Basak family. When their maid Dugga is caught stealing, Manashi gives her a chance to redeem herself, leading to a mother-daughter relationship between the two.

Cast: Sohini Sarkar, Tanushree Chakraborty, Koushik Sen, Sumanta Mukherjee

Udaharanam Sujatha

Udaharanam Sujatha (2017) is a Malayalam drama movie, starring Manju Warrier. The film is about a single mother and her daughter striving to make life worthy of living.

Cast: Manju Warrier, Joju George, Anaswara Rajan

Njandukalude Nattil Oridavela

Njandukalude Nattil Oridavela (2017) is a Malayalam drama movie directed by Althaf Salim, starring Nivin Pauly, Aishwarya Lakshmi, and Shanthi Krishna. Sheela is diagnosed with early-stage cancer. But she has bigger demons to fight, like a dysfunctional family, to begin with. How does our hero, her son Kurien Chacko, read the signs, and deal with this blow, is what this dramedy is all about.

Cast: Nivin Pauly,Aishwarya Lekshmi, Ahaana Krishna

& Jara Hatke

& Jara Hatke is a Marathi romantic drama, directed by Prakash Kunte and starring Mrinal Kulkarni, Indraneel Sengupta, Siddharth Menon and Suhas Joshi. Two single parents fall in love and decide to get married. But are their respective children prepared for it?

Cast: Mrinal Kulkarni, Indraneil Sengupta, Shivani Rangole

Zale Mokale Aakash

Zale Mokale Aakash is a Marathi drama. Neha (Pallavi Vaidya) and Samir (Subodh Bhave) find out that their adopted child has special needs. Samir is unable to handle the situation and takes some rash decisions. Complications arise with the arrival of the child’s biological mother.

Cast: Pallavi Vaidya, Subodh Bhave

Rajmata Jijau

Rajmata Jijau is a Marathi drama. This biopic, starring Smita Deshmukh, Milind Gunaji and Amol Kolhe, is based on Madan Patil’s novel Jijausaheb. It portrays the story of Jijabai, a strong and intelligent woman who developed Shivaji’s personality and guided him to power.

Cast: Dr. Amol Kolhe, Smita Deshmukh, Vedanta Gundu

TV Shows

Hindi:

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein

‘Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’, one of the most loved television shows, is based on the novel ‘Custody’ by author Manju Kapoor. The story of Raman and Ishita, brought together by destiny and their love for Ruhi, Raman’s daughter from his ex-wife.

Cast: Divyanka Tripathi, Karan Patel, Ruhanika Dhawan

Yeh Hai Chahatein

Preesha’s life revolves around her son Saaransh, while Rudraksh is an insensitive Rockstar. When an unfortunate incident brings these two at a crossroad, will it be a new beginning?

Cast: Sargun Kaur Luthra, Abrar Qazi

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi

The story of Tulsi Virani who sets the example of an ideal bahu (daughter-in-law) , and in time steps up to be a righteous matriarch. Watch Tulsi traverse the intricacies of a large family to uphold Indian family values.

Cast: Smriti Irani, Ronit Roy, Amar Upadhyay, Apara Mehta

Baa Bahoo Aur Baby

This is the story of Godavariben Thakker, a strong matriarch and her family consisting of six sons, two daughters and their spouses and children. Join this colorful clan as it tries to make sense out of the everyday grind.

Cast: Sarita Joshi, Deven Bhojani, Benaf Dadachandji, Sucheta Trivedi

Meri Gudiya

Madhuri means the world to her daughter, Avi. But, destiny plays a trick and little Avi is left all alone. With a doll gifted by Madhuri as her only companion. What’s in store for Avi next?

Cast: Aalisha Pawar, Garav Bajaj

Saural Genda

Opposites attract when Suhana meets Ishaan. The two unite in an arranged marriage and grow in love. But is love enough to help Suhana adjust to the ways of a close-knit joint family?

Cast: Ragini Khanna, Supriya Pilgaonkar, Jay Soni

Marathi:

Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte

When Arundhati, a middle-aged house wife realizes that her family takes her for granted, she sets out to create a new identity for herself. How will she fare in her second innings?

Cast: Madhurani Prabhulkar, Milind Gawli, Medha Jambotkar, Abhishek Deshmukh

Molkareen Bai

Life from their perspective, they suffer the most and celebrate the most. A heartwarming story of four maids, Durga, Anita, Maya and Gunjan.

Cast: Ashwini Kasar, Sarika Nilatkar, Supriya Pathare, Bhargavi Chirmule, Usha Nadkarni

Sahkutumb Sahaparivaar

With blind trust and unconditional love at its core, will the More family stand the test of time?

Cast: Sunil Barve, Nandita Dhuri

Telugu:

Intinti Gruhalaxmi

A mother, a wife, and a daughter-in law were Tulasi’s identity, but when these relations turned their back on her, she decided to go carve her own identity. What will her innings be like?

Cast: Kasthuri Shankar in the lead

Karthika Deepam

A family drama woven around the beauty stereotypes prevalent in the society, this show narrates the story of Deepa and Karthik, and how they manage to lead a life beyond these social conventions.

Cast: Premi Viswanath, Nirupam Paritala

Savitrammagari Abbayi

Balaraju is a village boy devoted to his mother. Nandini is an arrogant city girl with a modern outlook on life. They are poles apart and yet end up getting married. Will their love overcome cultural barriers?

Cast: Ayesha in the lead

Krishnaveni

As a single mum, Sudha’s life revolves around her daughter, Krishnaveni who is all set to tie the knot. But before she gets married, Krishnaveni wants to ensure that her mum has a companion for life.

Cast: Manjula Paritala

Malayalam:

Kudumbavilak

When Sumithra, a middle-aged homemaker realises that her family is taking her for granted, she decides to break-free and sets out to carve an identity of her own. Will she succeed?

Cast: Meera Vasudevan, Sreejith Vijay

Tamil:

Neeli

Abhi loses her mother Divya at a very young age and is devastated when her father remarries. It’s then that Diya, like an angel protects Abhi from the trouble of life.

Cast: Chavi, Naveen, Nandhini, Niranjani, Divya, Kavitha, Devipriya, Tanisha Kuppanda

Bengali:

Sreemoyee

When Sreemoyee a middle-aged house- wife realises that her family takes her for granted, she sets out to create a new identity for herself. A heart-warming second chance at life.

Cast: Indrani Haldar, Sudip Mukherjee

Ke Apon Ke Por

From being the maid of the family to becoming their favourite daughter-in law, Joba has come far. Now a mother of two, Joba strives to keep her family together.

Cast: Pallavi Sharma, Alamgir

Mon Niye Kacha Kachi

Destiny and Ranbir’s daughter, Muskaan bring him and Labanya, a paediatric dentist together and they start off on a marital journey full of ups and downs!

Cast: Tathagata Mukherjee, Basabdatta Chatterjee, Rimjhim Mitra and Shirdhatri Sarkar

Kannada:

Muddulakshmi

Follow the heart-rending tale of Muddulakshmi, who always finds herself at the receiving end of prejudice. Will she manage to overcome these boundaries and lead a beautiful life with Dhruvanath?

Cast: Ahwini, Charith Balanna, N.T Ramaswamy

Inthi Nimma Asha

Asha a young house wife, decides to go carve her own identity when she realizes her family has been taking her for granted.

Cast: Sangeetha as the main lead.