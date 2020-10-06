Watch | This Malayalam short film on Coronavirus is shot at a real-life Covid-19 treatment centre

Directed by Sajeev Khan AR, 10th Day is based on his family’s experience recovering from the disease at a first-line treatment centre

Last month, short filmmaker Sajeev Khan AR and family tested positive for Covid-19. "Out of 18 members in our extended family, 17 had the virus," he says. Needing assistance, all of them opted to see out the phase at a Covid-19 First-Line Treatment centre set up at a government school near their place at Kadinamkulam in Thiruvananthapuram. His short film 10th Day, shot at the treatment centre and featuring real-life people in quarantine, is based on Sajeev's experience there.

"All of those involved — both behind and before the camera — were Covid positive at the time of shooting. We had the go-ahead from medical officers for the short film. The idea was to see through the perspective of a Covid patient," he says. Through the story of a mother-son duo, 10th Day highlights the importance of caring for others, especially during a crisis.

Sajeev says he was quite concerned about health initially when he entered the treatment centre and thought about a film later. "Once we all got used to the situation, I worked on the storyboard. I had my camera sent through a cousin of mine. The equipment was sanitised with the help of health volunteers. The film was shot in two days and I started the editing at the centre itself. Thankfully, I was healthy enough to work," he adds. His brother Sameer Khan plays the protagonist in the short, while the cinematography was by another sibling, Safer Khan.

Sajeev Khan AR | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Sajeev says it was challenging to convince others recuperating at the centre to play their part. "Most of them never faced a camera before and were a bit apprehensive initially. However, gradually, a camaraderie developed among us as all of us were essentially staying together. It felt like a community," he says, adding that all members of his family have recovered since.