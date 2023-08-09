This Japanese couple has travelled from Japan to Chennai to watch Rajinikanth’s ‘Jailer’

August 09, 2023 11:53 am | Updated 12:25 pm IST

Excited to watch Rajinikanth’s Jailer, which releases in theatres on August 10?

Yasuda Hidetoshi too is. This ardent Rajinikanth fan has travelled all the way from Osaka (Japan) to Chennai, to catch the FDFS (first day first show) of the Nelson-directed film.

“I will be watching the film back to back, at Kasi Theatre and Albert Theatre, along with many of my fellow fans. I cannot wait to watch my Thalaivar on the big screen, yet again,” he tells us outside Albert Theatre, sporting a special Jailer T-shirt and posing for pictures along with his wife, Yasuda Satsuki.

This hotel manager has been a Rajinikanth fan ever since he watched Muthu (1998), a film that ran for 100 days in Japan, and has made frequent trips to Chennai to celebrate the release of films of the superstar. “My current favourite dialogue is: Hukum, tiger ka hukum,” he says, quoting a punchline from Jailer.

Hidetoshi met up with Rajinikanth on August 2 at his Poes Garden residence. “I congratulated him on the success of Jailer’s audio launch and he laughed. He promised to come to Japan sometime, and I replied by saying: Magizhchi.” He first met the actor in 2002 and then, after a decade, during the release of Lingaa. “I cannot forget those meetings ever. I remember showing him photos of how people in Japan too celebrate the release of all his films with a lot of fervour.”

While the actor’s latest film Jailer rides on his popularity, it also features an ensemble cast that includes Mohan Lal, Jackie Shroff, Shiva Rajkumar, Sunil, Ramya Krishnan, Vinayakan, Mirna Menon, Tamannah, Vasanth Ravi, Naga Babu and Yogi Babu, among others. Produced by Sun Pictures, the film has music by Anirudh., cinematography by Vijay Kartik Kannan, and has been edited by R Nirmal.

