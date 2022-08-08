Movies

‘Thiruchitrambalam’ trailer: Dhanush-Mithran Jawahar promise a heartwarming family drama

A still from the trailer | Photo Credit: Sun Pictures
The Hindu Bureau August 08, 2022
Updated: August 08, 2022 14:49 IST

The trailer of Dhanush’s upcoming film Thiruchitrambalam was released by the makers on Sunday. The film, directed by Mithran Jawahar, takes Dhanush back to his comedic space.

In the trailer, Dhanush plays a food delivery executive named Thiruchitrambalam a.k.a Pazham. The film promises a heartwarming story that follows Pazham’s simple life and his complicated equation with his strict father (Prakash Raj). The film also features Nithya Menen as his best friend and Bharathiraja as his dotting grandfather. Raashi Khanna and Priya Bhavani Shankar Shankar play Pazham’s love interests. It looks like a feel-good tale of family, friendship, and love awaits us all.

Thiruchitrambalam marks the fourth collaboration between Mithran Jawahar and Dhanush after Yaaradi Nee Mohini, Kutty, and Uthamaputhiran. The film has music scored by Anirudh Ravichander, and the soundtrack of the film was recently released through an audio launch event. Notably, the film marks the return of the Dhanush-Anirudh combo after 2015’s Thanga Magan.

Thiruchitrambalam is produced by Sun Pictures and distributed by Red Giant Movies. The film is slated for release in theatres on August 18.

