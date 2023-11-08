Third season of 'The White Lotus' will be 'crazier', says creator Mike White

November 08, 2023 01:26 pm | Updated 01:26 pm IST

"The White Lotus" creator Mike White says he is finishing up the script for the third season of the hit show, which will be "longer, bigger, crazier".

In an interview with the Entertainment Weekly, White said the third season won't be ready until 2025 due to the writers and SAG-AFTRA strike in Hollywood.

"It's going to be a supersized ‘White Lotus'. It’s going to be longer, bigger, crazier. I don’t know what people will think, but I am super excited, so at least for my own barometer, that’s a good thing... I’m super excited about the content of the season," White said about the dark comedy-drama.

"I'm seriously finishing scripts. Still waiting to be able to cast. If the SAG strike isn’t resolved soon, then yeah, we’d have to push again because the show has a new cast every season, so there's lots of parts to cast... I'm more than eager to get going." Each season of the show revolves around the dynamics between the guests and employees of a fictional resort chain, called White Lotus. The first season of the show, which aired in 2021, was set in Hawaii, while the second season, in 2022, was shot in Sicily.

The third part of the show will reportedly take place in Thailand.

