Thiagarajan Kumararaja’s ‘Modern Love Chennai’ to premiere on Prime Video on May 18

May 08, 2023 12:33 pm | Updated 12:33 pm IST

Prime Video has announced that its upcoming anthology series Modern Love Chennai will premiere on the platform worldwide on May 18. This is the third Indian adaptation of Modern Love, the internationally acclaimed anthology helmed by John Carney, following Modern Love Mumbai and Modern Love Hyderabad.

Produced under the banner of Tyler Durden And Kino Fist, Modern Love Chennai is created by acclaimed filmmaker Thiagarajan Kumararaja. Kumararaja also directs an episode, alongside Bharathiraja, Balaji Sakthivel, Rajumurugan, Krishnakumar Ramakumar, and Akshay Sundher. Music composers for the series include Maestro Ilaiyaraaja, Yuvan Shankar Raja, GV Prakash Kumar, and Sean Roldan, with songs written by Maestro Ilaiyaraaja, Yugabharathi, and Bakkiyam Sankar

The six-episode anthology presents a bouquet of compelling and unique love stories set in Chennai that explore relationships, push boundaries, and open minds.

The anthology includes the following episodes: Lalagunda Bommaigal – Directed by Rajumurugan, music composed by Sean Roldan, featuring Sri Gouri Priya, Vasudevan Murali, and Vasundhara Imaigal - Directed by Balaji Sakthivel, music composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja, featuring Ashok Selvan and T.J. Bhanu Kaadhal Enbadhu Kannula Heart Irukkura Emoji – Directed by Krishnakumar Ramakumar, music composed by G.V.Prakash Kumar, featuring Ritu Varma, Samyuktha Viswanathan, Pawan Alex, and Aniiruth Kanakarajan Margazhi – Directed by Akshay Sundher, music composed by Ilaiyaraaja, featuring Sanjula Sarathi, Chu Khoy Sheng, and Srikrishna Dayal Paravai Kootil Vaazhum Maangal – Directed by Bharathiraja, music composed by Ilaiyaraaja, featuring Kishore, Ramya Nambessan, and Vijayalakshmi Ninaivo Oru Paravai – Directed by Thiagarajan Kumararaja, music composed by Ilaiyaraaja, featuring Wamiqa and PB

“After the successful launch of Modern Love Mumbai and Modern Love Hyderabad, we are excited to bring the third Indian edition of the well-acclaimed international franchise, Modern Love, to our service,” said Aparna Purohit, head of India Originals, Prime Video. “ Modern Love Chennai celebrates and explores love in all its beauty, joy, and glory, hand-in-hand with the intricacies and complexities that go with the emotion. It has been wonderful collaborating with Thiagarajan Kumararaja and all the other wonderful directors to tell these heart-warming stories that explore the city’s culture and nuances.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Love stories and romcoms have never been my cup of tea. Thus, Modern Love Chennai was an interesting challenge. It has been a pleasure to partner with Prime Video to bring the latest Indian edition to the viewers,” said Kumararaja in a statement. “With these stories, we have explored and celebrated the old-world charm of the city, which remains rooted in a distinct blend of tradition and modernity. All the stories in this anthology take us through the journey of exploring the very complicated, and yet very simple, emotion — love — in all its eclectic forms. With Modern Love Chennai, viewers can expect a beautiful bouquet of love stories that are funny and quirky, at the same time deep and intense, engaging hearts while offering a glimpse into the soul of Chennai and its unique terrains and diverse inhabitants,” he added.