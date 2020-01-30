There’s divinity in forgiveness: Mysskin on 'Psycho' and why it's a 'fantasy tale that has ordered reality'

(This interview contains major spoilers)

Dark, violent, eccentric are some of the adjectives thrown at Mysskin to describe his brand of cinema. Dig deeper and you will realise that he is an unexpectedly humane filmmaker who treats his characters with remarkable tenderness, even if they have cruel intentions.

Mysskin is not a provocateur, but a disrupter. He likes to ‘disrupt’ the collective consciousness of the public through his craft. His movies define their own logic, and he writes his own rules when it comes to questions of morality and ethics. Perhaps the best definition of Mysskin’s world comes from the filmmaker himself: “I was dreaming on a piece of white paper with the help of a pencil,” he says with a warm smile, when I meet him in his Alwarpet office.

He is a changed man now. He has mellowed down, both as a filmmaker and a person. But what hasn’t changed is his little idiosyncrasies that are enriched by philosophy — something he quickly admits, “I know I’m meandering with my answers, but I hope you get the essence of it,” he says, when we settle down to dissect (no pun intended) his Psycho. Excerpts from an interview:

Your movies seem to explore the deeper, darker side of human psyche with one common motif: guilt — be it Onnayum Aatikuttiyum (OA), Nandalala or Psycho. Why is it a recurrent theme in the larger framework of your oeuvre?

It’s a personal question. I don’t think I can be truthful to my answer. No human is without flaws and we are designed to commit mistakes and crimes. I believe God [not to be taken in a literal sense, but symbolical] created us to be part of a play. What sort of play, you ask. To go through a cycle wherein (s)he does things they might not be proud of — some of the actions will come back to haunt them. When (s)he is cycled through life experiences, they look back at themselves and their slip-ups. Which is why guilt is not sorcery, but illumination. Guilt is not something to be guilty about (laughs). That’s what I have been trying to address in movies.

In my life, I have committed a lot of mistakes. When you begin to question what is right and wrong, we invariably think about ourselves being morally upright. Maybe I am not objective enough to look at my own movies from a vantage point. Once I’m done with a movie, I take it out of my system and move on. It could also be because I’m influenced by Tolstoy and Dostoevsky. What they have been insisting in their books is: forgiveness is divine.

While we are on the subject of forgiveness, I am reminded of the climactic sequence of Psycho where there’s a split-second, extreme close-up of Gautham’s (Udhayanidhi Stalin) hands on Angulimala’s (Rajkumar Pitchumani) shoulders. I am not sure if there was a Buddist subtext, but that seemed to have conveyed the essence: the quality to forgive.

Yes. That was the idea behind that scene, for which I went through a personal struggle to write. I needed to communicate the movie in two lines and sat on it for two days. When Gautham places his hands on Anguli, he sort of provides warmth to a broken man.

Why didn’t he bring a gun instead of a taser? He could have easily killed him. Why doesn’t a man think of repercussions before committing a crime? Why doesn’t he think of himself? These are some of the questions I’ve been dealing with in my movies. There’s nothing else to say in cinema and life, apart from this. Compassion is the offshoot of guilt. If you take OA, the guilt doesn’t arise until it hits Wolf, who leads a robot life executing his boss’ orders. He sees a reflection of himself on the person he accidentally kills. It’s a ricochet bullet in his case. The point where guilt arises...it’s the most noblest place to be.

In that order, it’s safe to say that Psycho is the guilt of a psychopath. Probably for the first time in Indian cinema, we get to examine what a serial killer goes through internally, with such bone-chilling details.

Psycho is not a whodunit, but why done it (laughs). As you said, I wanted to delve deeper into the inner emotional state of a serial killer. I could’ve scratched the surface, showing what happens outwardly thereby giving him a cause. But you need to understand the significance of the first shot. It opens with the point of view of the killer, the protagonist as well as the audience. So, I made the audience travel with him. I could have taken a sublime route, but Psycho is direct in its approach. That’s why people are arguing and debating. Indirectly, I made audiences stand in his shoes by pulling off the biggest trick or lie.

Which was?

Giving the serial killer a character arc. Any movie is about the hero’s journey. Take Thevar Magan for instance. You could see Sakthi completing his arc when he becomes a Buddha, when he’s taken to prison in the end. Psychopaths don’t have a character arc, says John Douglas in his book Mindhunter. They cannot be changed or reformed. Their trauma is so bad that there’s no sympathy or empathy left in them. What if somebody walks into his life, pouring unconditional love and value that he becomes a changed man? I wanted to give an arc for a psychopath. I have taken a leaf out of the Angulimala fable. But in Psycho, Dagini (Aditi Rao Hydari) is the real Buddha and not Gautham. In fact, Dagini is a deity in Tibetian Buddhism.

You seem to find humanity even in someone who is oft-considered amoral or beast in society…

Yes. I’ll give you a simple example. Dagini lives with Anguli for seven days. You can see the latter’s transformation in that short time span. He brings food for her in their second meeting. The next time they meet, Anguli is amused that she’s cleaned the bloodstains in his slaughterhouse. Spills of blood turned into stain and Dagini is the first person to cleanse him of his impurity. Now who would do this, except a mother?

That’s fantastic. You opt for a low-angle shot of his ankles and we don’t get to see his face.

What more could I say by showing his facial expression? Look at the irony in that scene...Dagini is going to die in seven days, but she’s taking a deep slumber in the background. A few scenes later, he loosens her shackles. What made him do that? He goes through some changes inwards and wished he had someone like her.

There is so much depth in the scene where Ram dies, especially when he says, “Romba tired aayiduchu ma.”

It’s one of the most defining moments of Psycho. Watch it closely and observe when Anguli swings the knife on him. He [Ram] requests for an AM Raja song and starts singing ‘Thanimayile Inimai Kaana Mudiyuma’. When he goes to charanam, which has the line ‘Thunai Illamal’, that’s when Anguli decides to kill. But why exactly at that line? Because, ‘Thunai Illamal’ becomes a trigger point for him.

The most fascinating imagery of Psycho, also making a larger philosophical statement, is when Dagini smiles at Anguli when he’s about to perform his ‘art’. It’s probably the greatest commentary on resilience...

That’s one way of looking at it. But what I saw in Dagini was her unwavering calmness and silence. She’s attained enlightenment at this point. It’s as if she’s saying, “Don’t you understand my silence?” If you pay attention to her smile, you can see Buddha’s face.

This is what would have happened to Angulimala when he confronted Buddha. He would have been shocked. This is my interpretation of the fable. Aditi has done a fantabulous job in that scene. Had I cast someone else, I would have missed that smile. Dagini gives rhythm to his life and Anguli begins to receive it.

Do you think the audience would get these Buddist subtexts?

See, it’s not the artist’s job to convey what (s)he’s trying to convey. Appreciating art is also a learning process that requires constant effort. Cinema theatre is a place where you develop localised-intelligence. It’s a place where all your thoughts and bodily movements are contained to figure out what’s happening on screen. If the audience is aligned with the first 10 shots of the movie and if the filmmaker has properly aligned his shots, then there forms a localised-intelligence — the reason why I consider the theatre a place for spiritual awakening. On the other hand, why do they have to understand a movie in the first place? If they don’t get it, let them struggle.

But the reviews have been divided for Psycho and some people have been sticking to their guns...

Either they’re hating it or loving it. There’s no middle ground. This is the second time this has happened to me after Pisaasu. People who call it a “bad” movie are more pure-hearted in my opinion. For them, the movie somewhere has disrupted their social consciousness, making them feel uncomfortable. Or, they completely understood the movie (laughs). I’m puzzled by the response, but it also gives me a high.

Could it also be because you seem to question the fundamental moral grounds — in this case, making a psychopath a tad sympathetic?

That’s one of the factors. It also touches upon a sensitive topic (masturbation). What’s amusing for me is when they point out logical flaws, questioning the absence of CCTV cameras and stuff. All these are people’s projections.

The polarised response stems from the fact that we have been conditioned to tales where the hero vanquishes the villain, to restore light in the world. Ram has to kill Ravana, right?

Even in Ramayana, Ram says, “Indru poi naalai vaa.” Isn’t that one of the greatest lessons on forgiveness? Why should such a monster be forgiven is a question that I keep hearing from people. In fact, I presented the audience’s point of view in my movie itself. But they haven’t seen what Dagini saw in that hellhole. She becomes a witness to his soul gradually reducing. What remains at the end is a child in him. The violence, I believe, was a big shock for the audience.

When you treat your characters with such great kindness, aren’t you also normalising violence?

In all my movies, there’s a bigger violence you’ll find in the outward. But if you remove that, what’s there is unconditional love. Let me give you an example. Take the funeral scene of the sex worker who dies in Psycho. Everything was set and we were about to shoot. But the voice inside me said something was missing in that scene. I heard the voice of an old lady in my head that said, “How can we cry when there’s no head attached to the body?” Only then it dawned on me. And we made a dummy head out of a grindstone and it got a closure. That’s how I see my movies. When the movie ends, the violence gets subsided.

Are you talking about the futility of violence?

Futile is a small word. See, violence is part of the social structure of this world. For the lack of a better example; why should a woman endure excessive pain when she’s in the labour ward? Why can’t it be the most pleasurable feeling? That’s how I see violence. Peace is restored when it ends. Any society without violence might tend to function against the universe’s creation. What troubled people was the graphic violence in Psycho. But don’t you think we shun away from it?

I am a fan of extremist cinema and I like watching blood and gore on screen, because I am not a violent person...

See. That’s when you iron out your differences and find a balance. Aren’t Shakespeare’s tales violent?

The problem, I think, is that Psycho is set in the real world and is not a fantasy.

No, it’s a fantasy tale that has ordered reality. My movies are like fairy tales. They contain fairies, demons and creatures and operate within that structure. That’s why cinematic language is about surprise and suspense. That’s where Alfred Hitchcock and Edgar Allan Poe come into play.

Your movies, if I can say, are an actual representation of society. There’s always the presence of a sex worker, transgender or a differently-abled person…

I grew up with a lot of restrictions imposed on me. But when I started reading literature, the taboos I grew up with seemed fake. Had I listened to my mother, I wouldn’t have made Pisaasu. What I realised with my little understanding is...those who are oppressed are the ones to be celebrated. It’s a simple philosophy I practise.

Another recurring aspect of your movies is that one shot of a person collapsing to the ground — as if his world has been broken and destroyed. It happens in Anjathey; in Nandalala when the son meets his mother after 20 years, in Pisaasu when the father meets his daughter and so on. It also happens in Psycho.

Man’s heart is like a mirror. He’s broken and shattered in that scene. But what I am actually doing is taming humans. They think they’re Gods.

Do you consider yourself a God when you develop your scripts, when you play with the destiny of your characters?

No. That’s a very skewed perspective. I write 20% of my script in an unconscious state. Sometimes, I like to alter between trance and dance.

Do you believe in God?

I’m not able to define it. When I’m with a rationalist, I tend to copy their principles — which is the same case when I’m with a theist. There’s a deeper question that lingers in me: what’s life?

How do you close a water pot? Currently, I have closed it with a book while I’m looking for the proper lid (laughs).