‘There is no climate song now’, says Michael Wadleigh, the director of Oscar-winning documentary  Woodstock

There’s a black-and-white photo of American filmmaker Martin Scorsese from 1969, before he’d made any of his iconic feature films on gangsters and dyspeptic heroes. He, donning his trademark thick, black glasses, and three others, are looking into what maybe a camera, or a film monitor screen (it isn’t clear which), as they film the Woodstock Music and Art Fair, an event now considered a cultural milestone in American history.

Of the four, one — bearded, blond shoulder-length hair — is shirtless, emblematic of the spirit of Woodstock. Much more than being a menagerie of the biggest rock and folk artistes of the era, the festival advertised as ‘Three Days of Peace and Music’ has been deified as an apotheosis of hippie culture.

“We almost fired Scorsese; he just wasn’t hippie enough,” Michael Wadleigh, the shirtless man, and now touching 80, tells me on an overcast, wintry day in New Delhi. The beard and hair — now striving for his shoulders — are silvery.

As director of the Oscar-winning documentary Woodstock, Wadleigh and this team of three filmed the three days of the concert that featured Jimi Hendrix, The Who, Ravi Shankar, Santana, Janis Joplin, Richie Havens, Joan Baez and — in what was then radical as far as music documentaries go — frequently shifted focus off the stage to capture an audience of nearly 400,000 in an Edenic existence. The slush and mud, young men and women in an idyllic stupor, chaos, marijuana, psychedelic mushrooms, and ‘naked bathing’ coalesce in Wadleigh’s three-hour documentary (and a subsequent four-hour director’s cut) to sculpt epithets forever since associated with Woodstock: ‘counter culture’, ‘flower power’ and ‘free love’.

My life now

As a student of physics and medicine at Columbia University, New York, Wadleigh had no training in film production but picked it up and made some experimental films that caught the attention of ‘three Jewish boys’ (Michael Lang, Joel Rosenman and John Roberts). “They liked my work. But what got me the deal was that I offered to do it for no money upfront. If it made a profit, we’d split.” Warner Bros. took over the rights of the documentary and estimates say that the movie has grossed over $50 million in the decades since. “The few million [dollars] I made of it has sustained me and allowed me to live the life I do now,” says Wadleigh.

That life is that of a passionate climate activist.

When we meet, Wadleigh sports a biker’s bandana, a Hero Honda T-shirt and cargo pants. A passionate biker and frequent visitor to India, Wadleigh rides a Honda 125 and once owned a Bullet Enfield. He traded it in for the smaller bike concerned about emissions. Now a resident of Wales, U.K., with his wife, Birgit, Wadleigh travels around the world — only sometimes by air — and tries to get the attention of anybody who’ll listen: journalists, politicians, foundations, armed with reams of data on the ecological crisis that the planet faces.

As the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change warns, the globe’s profile of carbon emissions is such that we are poised to heat the planet up by half a degree (or 1.5°C from pre-industrial times) within eight years and 2°C by 2043 if emissions aren’t drastically reduced. These represent tipping points that can irreversibly alter natural ecosystems.

Many countries have set voluntary targets: the European Union and the U.S. have committed to be ‘net zero’ or carbon neutral by 2050, and halve emissions by 2030. However, Wadleigh — and in this his position is aligned to that of India and many developing countries of ‘climate justice’ — avers that richer countries have a far greater responsibility to cut emission than poorer countries because they are responsible for the climate crisis.

“The American dream of multiple cars and many big houses is unsustainable as that would mean extracting far more resources than the earth can provide. Governments have to pass laws that curtail consumption, just like in wartime,” he says, furnishing a raft of information from the United Nations data banks to buttress his arguments.

Onward to G20

Admitting that this might infringe on personal liberty, he says it’s necessary to ensure that humans survive as a species. “This is a message that isn’t being conveyed by the media organisations and those in power in the United States U.S. and Western Europe.”

Wadleigh expects to address leaders at the G20 summit in India in September. For him, climate activism takes ahead the spirit of Woodstock. “Woodstock was conceived strongly on ideas such as returning to nature and moving away from the consumption that America saw since World War II. The music was secondary,” he reckons.

He moved away from films post Woodstock because he couldn’t make the cinema he wanted but he continued writing scripts under a pseudonym. Another Woodstock-like event to drive home the message about climate, he says, wouldn’t be successful because contemporary music in his opinion is too “inward” and less about addressing global issues. “There’s no climate song now. For me, the greatest climate song is Led Zeppelin’s version of ‘When the Levee Breaks’ [originally a country blues song by Memphis Minnie and Country Joe Kansas], which, apart from the thundering drums and brooding guitar, is about what would happen when the floods come in and destroy homes.”

There was also a spirit of “selflessness” that permeated through Woodstock that’s missing in the contemporary music industry. “For recording the sound, I was looking for the best. That was in Jimi Hendrix’s Electric Lady Studios and when I requested he said, ‘take it man, whatever you need.’ That’s rare today.”