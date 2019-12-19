There is a reason I say I am the highest paid actor in 'Dabangg 3': Sudeep

Twenty-two years in the film industry and a healthy number of hits behind him later, Sudeep knows the only thing that can keep him on his toes is himself. That means competing with and nudging himself to do better, project after project.

Dabangg 3, releasing on December 20, is a Hindi film after a gap, in which he teams up with Salman Khan and choreographer-actor-director Prabhudeva. It is close to midnight when we speak — the actor is finally free after a series of interviews and recording for Bigg Boss Kannada. His interviews in Mumbai have been refreshing, with the actor speaking about what a big fan of Hrithik Roshan his wife, Priya, is, and how they watched Kaho Na Pyaar Hai several times in the theatre.

“One needs to be honest, and I have no issues saying what I feel. From where I stand, I have been a fan and admirer of these people. Today, I’ve got an opportunity to stand with them, work with them… it is fabulous. These are the moments I will cherish. I am not being philosophical, but stardom is not something that stays forever, people do. An honest hello, hug, and warmth are all that will last eventually. I don’t want to carry any baggage. I just want to do my work and feel good when I come back home,” says Sudeep.

Full meals

Sudeep, whose last release was the multilingual Pailwaan, is no stranger to Hindi films — remember Ram Gopal Varma’s Poonkh, Rann and the Rakta Charithra series? “For some reason, whenever I’ve gone to Mumbai, I have been served what I call ‘full meals’ — splendid co-stars, director and team. Working with Prabhudeva was great. We have a south Indian connect, we converse in Kannada, Tamil and English. He is clear with his instructions, and allows actors freedom. He steps in only when he wants something extra, which he conveys very sweetly. As for Salman (whom I know from Celebrity Cricket League) there is a reason why people love him so. He is giving as a performer too. This is why I said I was the highest paid actor in Dabangg 3. The love and respect made me feel rich. Even Salman did not get that kind of love, because he was the one giving it to all! I now feel I have another family in Mumbai.”

Before taking up Dabangg 3, Sudeep says he did not even listen to the script. “What excited me was working with this team. And, I am very happy with the way they handled my character. This is not a film where the hero keeps humiliating the villain. There is a lot of respect when it comes to characterisation. We actually confront each other just a couple of times in the film, including the fight in the climax.”

As always, Sudeep has dubbed for himself in Dabangg 3, and says that it is “performance” too. “I love cinema and it is a relationship I have willingly entered into. I will do what it takes to keep pace and do all that is required to be relevant. I don’t like being stagnant. Surprisingly, I realise that with age, I’m more agile. Earlier, I was lazier and I think I was playing on the backfoot,” he says, handing out an analogy from his favourite sport, cricket. “Now, I like to play on the front foot.”

The actor, who has directed quite a few movies, is planning to direct one next year. But, before that, there is Kotigobba 3, which he has almost finished, barring one song. Then there is Phantom, where he teams up with Anup Bhandari. The two were supposed to do Billa Ranga Baashaa, but that has been put on the backburner for now. “Billa Ranga needed a bigger platform, and when we were discussing that Anup mentioned Phantom. It sounded different. I am at a stage where I need the content to be a bigger hero. He told me he had written it for someone new but I said we would begin work on that. My friend and manager Manjunath Gowda is producing it. I am upbeat about the project.”

There was a time when Sudeep did films that scored high among critics, but not so much with the audience. “Everyone in cinema is here to tell a story, but you need the money and the audience. After Veera Madakari (2009), I gave myself five years to get the business and the audience. Box office numbers matter, only they allow you the freedom to do the kind of work you want to.”

‘Some type of sabotage’

His last release, Pailwaan, did manage a decent run at the box office despite reports of pirated links being sent enmasse. But, the hurt and the social media trolling still rankles. “It was some type of sabotage. I have not heard of people WhatsApping links of a movie that is still in theatres. Despite many complaints being filed, IP addresses being given and a list of witnesses too, nothing happened.”

Ask Sudeep if stardom has meant fewer offbeat scripts come his way and if it means being stereotyped, and he begs to differ. “I think that a star brings a certain attitude and aura to the script. There are scenes that are dull in the script, but get elevated thanks to the actors. If everything is tailor-made for the actor, then where does his talent come in? I believe actors can take even a different script to the next level.”