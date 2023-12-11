ADVERTISEMENT

‘The Zone of Interest’ named best film of the year by LA Film Critics Association

December 11, 2023 01:05 pm | Updated 01:05 pm IST

Sandra Hüller, who stars in both ‘The Zone of Interest’ and the French courtroom drama ‘Anatomy of a Fall’, won one of two lead performance awards

The Hindu Bureau

A still from ‘The Zone of Interest’ 

Jonathan Glazer's chilling Auschwitz-set drama, The Zone of Interest, has been named best movie of the year by the Los Angeles Film Critics Association.

The critics group, which announced its picks late Sunday after a day-long meeting, also awarded prizes for Glazer's directing and Mica Levi's score. It selected Sandra Hüller, who stars in both The Zone of Interest and the French courtroom drama Anatomy of a Fall, for one of its two lead performance awards.

The critics, as they often do, deviated considerably from their East Coast corollary, the New York Film Critics Circle. That group earlier named Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon the year's best film.

The Los Angeles Film Critics Association, which doesn't delineate gender in its acting categories, gave all four of its acting awards to women.

In the lead acting category, the winners were Hüller and Emma Stone, the star of Yorgos Lanthimos' Frankenstein riff Poor Things. The supporting performance prizes went to Rachel McAdams for the Judy Blume adaptation Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret; and to Da'Vine Joy Randolph, co-star of the boarding school comedy-drama The Holdovers.

Last year, Tár and Everything Everywhere All at Once tied for the group's top prize. This year's awards will be handed out in a ceremony on Jan. 13.

Here’s a full list of the picks by the Los Angeles Film Critics Association:

Best Film: The Zone of Interest

Best Director: Jonathan Glazer, The Zone of Interest

Best Lead Performance: Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall and The Zone of Interest; and Emma Stone, Poor Things

Best Supporting Performance: Rachel McAdams, Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret; and Da'Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers

Best Non-English Language Film: Anatomy of a Fall

New Generation Award: Celine Song, Past Lives

Best Screenplay: Andrew Haigh, All of Us Strangers

Best Documentary: Menus-Plaisirs — Les Troisgros

Best Animated Film: The Boy and the Heron

Best Editing: Laurent Sénéchal, Anatomy of a Fall

Best Production Design: Sarah Greenwood, Barbie

Best Score: Mica Levi, The Zone of Interest, with a recognition also of sound designer Johnnie Burn

Best Cinematography: Robbie Ryan, Poor Things

Douglas Edwards Experimental Film Prize: Youth (Spring)

Career Achievement Award: Agnieszka Holland

