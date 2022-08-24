The world of ‘Brahmastra’: Why Ranbir Kapoor, SS Rajamouli and Nagarjuna are kicked about ‘The Astraverse’

The team of Ranbir Kapoor-starrer ‘Brahmastra’ charmed Chennai during a recent promotional event

How long would you work on a film, even if you're besotted with the subject?

Ten years, if you're Bollywood director Ayan Mukherji.

The filmmaker's Brahmastrais certainly a labour of love, as its cast members mentioned during a recent promotional event in Chennai. Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna among others, the film, which explores a new world of ancient Indian astras, is set to hit screens on September 9.

Ranbir Kapoor, who expressed excitement about being in Chennai, said, "The journey of Brahmastra started in 2013, when we were working on our film, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. I have seen him (Ayan) spending ten years working on this project. In this time, I have dated Alia, married her and we're now expecting a baby!"

SS Rajamouli, Ranbir Kapoor and Nagarjuna | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

RRR filmmaker SS Rajamouli, who is presenting the film in south India, said that pulling off a film like Brahmastra was a big task. "It's not an easy job. It's not a fairy tale but a commercial way of telling a story. But the film also says that love is the strongest of all astras."

It's significant that Rajamouli, who himself is among the most sought-after filmmakers in the country thanks to hits like RRR and Baahubali, is presenting Brahmastra. "I gave five years of my life to Baahubali 2. Here, we have a person who gave ten years of his life for a vision he believed in. I saw vision in Ayan's narration, and wanted to support it."

Billed as a trilogy, the film franchise is the beginning of India’s first original movie universe titled The Astraverse. While Ranbir Kapoor plays protagonist Shiva, who has a unique connection to fire, other pan-India stars featuring in the film include Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna.

Nagarjuna said, "I have always been fascinated by Indian mythology and this will be a landmark film. I have been inspired by Endhiran and 2.0, films that went all over the world. And then, Baahubali broke all barriers and numbers. Films like KGF: Chapter 2, RRR and Vikram followed suit. And now, we have Brahmastra."