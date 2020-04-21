‘The World According to Jeff Goldblum’ review: Just some quintessential Goldblum, in the best possible way

Do you worship at the altar of Jeff Goldblum? Did chaos theory resonate with you after listening to Dr Ian Malcolm in Jurassic Park (1993)? Did his turn as tech whiz from MIT, David Levinson, in Independence Day (1996) convince you to take baby steps in protecting the planet — you know cycling and recycling? Did you feel differently about houseflies after Seth Brundle’s terrible experiment in The Fly (1986)? If your answer to any or all these questions is yes, then National Geographic’s The World According to Jeff Goldblum is just the show for you.

The show is exactly what its title says — it looks at the world (the US) through Goldblum’s eyes. As the actor and jazz musician explained at the D23 Expo panel, “The premise of the show is, because it is the world according to Jeff Goldblum, it is me with all the information and experience that my life has entailed up till this point. It is not as if I do some extra homework on it so that I tend to know something about it and then tell you about it.”

Each episode takes a slice of Americana and Goldblum runs with it giving anecdotes from his life. For instance in the first episode on sneakers, Goldblum talks of his first pair of sneakers which is the cue to show a picture of him as a cute little boy. Goldblum also goes to Sneaker Con where thousands of dollars change hands and Goldblum channels his inner Corleone (Fredo, I have 2 million dollars in this suitcase). Goldblum’s “bopper” gait is analysed at the Adidas headquarters in Portland, Oregon. The Shoe Surgeon, Dominic Ciambrone, designs a sneaker for Goldblum who also goes on YouTuber Jacques Slade’s show. The episode ends with Goldblum wondering, “Are sneakers the exemplars of the excesses of marketing and consumerism? Can they also be a vehicle for the continuum of cultural creativity?”

The World According to Jeff Goldblum Season: 1

Episodes: 12

Run time: 30 minutes

Host: Jeff Goldblum

The second episode looks at ice cream which Goldblum describes as “a time machine for happy memories.” He obviously has not had his mind scarred by Stephen King and Mr Mercedes. Goldblum meets Ben Cohen and Jerry Greenfield of Ben & Jerry's and also visits the flavour graveyard for all the flavours that did not work — it is a real thing complete with gravestones! Goldblum meets Tyler Malek of Salt & Straw, “who is pushing real hard at the frontiers of flavour”— there is an ice-cream with bone marrow, Bourbon smoked cherries and Arbequina olive oil. A Goldblum ice cream that smelt “of the forest floor” is created and debuts at the Navy ice cream social.

In the episode on tattoos, Goldblum comments that Jewish people do not tattoo because of the negative emotions associated with the Holocaust. Goldblum goes to Hawaii to check out traditional tattoos there and also comes home to Pittsburgh, which celebrates their famous son with Jeff Goldblum Day on July 13. There were many Goldblum tattoos, including one with a dinosaur head on Goldblum’s body — sweet.

Denim explores “the canvas that paints itself over time.” Goldblum meets enthusiast Brit Eaton aka Indiana Jeans and Bart Sights, Senior Director, Technical Innovation at Levi Strauss & Co. While the episode on barbecue might be a little difficult to stomach for a vegetarian, Goldblum explores the alternatives to meat, which includes smart meat and crickets!

Gaming finds Goldblum smashing a papaya and blowing bubbles for the sound design of a video game and taking part in LARP—improvisional theatre mixed with sport. In the episode on bikes, Goldblum’s four-year-old son, Charlie, makes a guest appearance, while the one on RVs has Goldblum visiting Jayco recreational vehicles, not “JLo’s recreational cuticles” as Goldblum hastens to assure the viewer.

Goldblum tries his hand at latte art in the episode on coffee — never mind the heart looks more like a “kidney or spleen,” and has his face painted by Mimi Choi in the episode on cosmetics. Goldblum discovers he has the mindfulness of a Tibetan monk in the swimming pool episode and dances at an Indian wedding in the last episode on jewellery. He also gets a diamond grill from the king of bling, Johnny Dang.

The show has been renewed for Season 2. Goldblum has been quoted as saying he would like to cover “Pizza, professional wrestling, future of the automobile, magic.” So, we can look forward to more of the unique Goldblum world view.

The World According to Jeff Goldblum streams on Disney+ Hotstar