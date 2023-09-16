ADVERTISEMENT

‘The Wonder Years’ cancelled after two seasons

September 16, 2023 01:54 pm | Updated 01:55 pm IST

Meanwhile, ABC is yet to announce renewal decisions for titles like ‘The Rookie: Feds’ and ‘Home Economics’

The Hindu Bureau

A still from ‘The Wonder Years’  | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Wonder Years, available for streaming on Disney+Hotstar, has been cancelled at ABC after two seasons. The series joins Big Sky, Alaska Daily and The Company You Keep among the list of the network’s cancelled titles this year

Based on the 1988 series of the same name, The Wonder Years showcased the story of a Black middle-class family through the point of view of the 12-year-old Dean. Don Cheadle was the narrator while the rest of the cast included Elisha Williams as Dean Williams, Dulé Hill as Bill Williams, Saycon Sengbloh as Lillian Williams, Laura Kariuki as Kim Williams, Julian Lerner as Brad Hitman, Amari O’Neil as Cory Long and Milan Ray as Keisa Clemmons.

Meanwhile, the network is yet to announce renewal decisions for titles like The Rookie: Feds and Home Economics.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US