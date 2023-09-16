HamberMenu
‘The Wonder Years’ cancelled after two seasons

Meanwhile, ABC is yet to announce renewal decisions for titles like ‘The Rookie: Feds’ and ‘Home Economics’

September 16, 2023 01:54 pm | Updated 01:55 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A still from ‘The Wonder Years’ 

A still from ‘The Wonder Years’  | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Wonder Years, available for streaming on Disney+Hotstar, has been cancelled at ABC after two seasons. The series joins Big Sky, Alaska Daily and The Company You Keep among the list of the network’s cancelled titles this year

Based on the 1988 series of the same name, The Wonder Years showcased the story of a Black middle-class family through the point of view of the 12-year-old Dean. Don Cheadle was the narrator while the rest of the cast included Elisha Williams as Dean Williams, Dulé Hill as Bill Williams, Saycon Sengbloh as Lillian Williams, Laura Kariuki as Kim Williams, Julian Lerner as Brad Hitman, Amari O’Neil as Cory Long and Milan Ray as Keisa Clemmons.

Meanwhile, the network is yet to announce renewal decisions for titles like The Rookie: Feds and Home Economics.

