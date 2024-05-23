ADVERTISEMENT

‘The Witcher’ Season 4 first look: Liam Hemsworth steps into Geralt of Rivia’s shoes

Updated - May 23, 2024 01:52 pm IST

Published - May 23, 2024 01:37 pm IST

Previously portrayed by Henry Cavill, seasons four and five of the Netflix series will adapt Andrzej Sapkowski’s remaining ‘Witcher’ novels

The Hindu Bureau

Liam Hemsworth as Geralt of Rivia in a still from ‘The Witcher’ Season 4

Netflix has unveiled a fresh new look at Season 4 of The Witcher, with Liam Hemsworth stepping into the iconic role of Geralt of Rivia. The change comes after Henry Cavill’s beloved portrayal of the character in the first three seasons. Cavill’s departure, announced in October 2022, left fans in shock, as he was slated to return to the DC Universe as Superman, a plan that ultimately fell through.

Hemsworth is best known for his role in The Hunger Games and now takes up Geralt’s mantle for the final two seasons of the series. Seasons four and five will adapt Andrzej Sapkowski’s remaining Witcher novels: Baptism of Fire, The Tower of the Swallow, and Lady of the Lake. Hemsworth joins an ensemble cast featuring Anya Chalotra as Yennefer of Vengerberg, Freya Allan as Ciri, Joey Batey as Jaskier, Cassie Clare as Philippa Eilhart, and Mahesh Jadu as Vilgefortz.

‘The Witcher’ Season 3 Volume 2 review: A fitting farewell to Henry Cavill and set up for Liam Hemsworth 

Cavill, in his farewell statement, expressed deep appreciation for his time as Geralt, describing the role as filled with “monsters and adventures.” He conveyed his confidence in Hemsworth’s ability to bring depth to the character, encouraging him to explore Geralt’s complexities.

Netflix is yet to announce the release date for Season 4.

