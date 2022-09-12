‘The Witcher’ season 3 wraps production

Netflix’s hit fantasy-action series is based on Andrzej Sapkowski’s fantasy novel series of the same name

The third season of Netflix’s popular fantasy-action series The Witcher has wrapped production. Bola Ogun, director of the final two episodes, and executive producer Steve Gaub revealed the news on their Instagram profiles.

Lead star Henry Cavill gave a personal note to the cast and crew that read, “What a season this has been! I just wanted to thank you all for your determination and dedication through a tough shoot. Hopefully, you can all get some well-deserved rest. Sincerely, Henry Cavill”

Production on the third season of the Henry Cavill-led series began in March at locations in Italy, Slovenia, Wales, Morocco, Sahara Desert, Croatia, England and Surrey. In July, the shoot paused briefly when Cavill tested positive for COVID-19.

Season 2 ended with the cliffhanger that revealed White Flame as Ciri’s father Duny (or Emhyr Var Emreis). Hailing from series creator Lauren Schmidt Hissrich, the series also stars Freya Allen, Anya Chalotra, Joey Batey, Eamon Farren, MyAnna Buring, Mimî M. Khayisa, and Royce Pierreson. The Witcher is based on the fantasy novel series of the same name by Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski.

An official release date for the third season is yet to be announced.