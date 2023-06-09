‘The Witcher: Season 3’ trailer: Henry Cavill’s last mile as Geralt

June 09, 2023 01:16 pm | Updated 01:16 pm IST

Henry Cavill saddles up for a final monster-slaying adventure as Geralt in The Witcher: Season 3. The trailer for the new season of The Witcher - premiering in two parts of four episodes each - is now out. The Netflix series will drop its first volume on June 29, followed by the remaining episodes on July 27. It will mark the end of the road for Cavill as Geralt of Rivia; he will be replaced by Liam Hemsworth as the new Geralt in Season 4.

Adapted from the second novel in Andrzej Sapkowski’s fantasy series, Time of Contempt, The Witcher: Season 3 continues the saga of Geralt, Ciri (Freya Allan) and Yennefer (Anya Chalotra).

“As monarchs, mages, and beasts of the Continent compete to capture her, Geralt takes Ciri of Cintra into hiding, determined to protect his newly-reunited family against those who threaten to destroy it,” reads the official plot summary of the new season, according to multiple reports. “Entrusted with Ciri’s magical training, Yennefer leads them to the protected fortress of Aretuza, where she hopes to discover more about the girl’s untapped powers; instead, they discover they’ve landed in a battlefield of political corruption, dark magic, and treachery. They must fight back, put everything on the line — or risk losing each other forever.”

In October, 2022, Henry Cavill announced he was exiting the popular Netflix series and passing on the lead role of Geralt to Liam Hemsworth.

“Some news to share from The Continent,” Cavill had shared in a social media post. “My journey as Geralt of Rivia has been filled with both monsters and adventures, and alas, I will be laying down my medallion and my swords for Season 4. In my stead, the fantastic Mr Liam Hemsworth will be taking up the mantle of the White Wolf. As with the greatest of literary characters, I pass the torch with reverence for the time spent embodying Geralt and enthusiasm to see Liam’s take on this most fascinating and nuanced of men.

Liam, good sir, this character has such a wonderful depth to him, enjoy diving in and seeing what you can find.”

