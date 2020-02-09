‘The Wild Wild West’ actor Robert Conrad dead at 84

Veteran actor Robert Conrad, best known for playing Secret Service agent James West in 1960s’ CBS series “The Wild Wild West”, has died at the age of 84.

“He lived a wonderfully long life and while the family is saddened by his passing, he will live forever in their hearts,” family spokesman Jeff Ballard told People magazine.

Conrad died of heart failure in Malibu, California, a little less than a month before his 85th birthday, Ballard added.

Born in Chicago, Illinois on March 1, 1935, Conrad came to Los Angeles in 1958 and found instant success courtesy a recurring role on 1959 TV show “Hawaiian Eye”. His next show was “The Wild Wild West” (1965 - 1969) and Conrad’s performance as James West was well-received by the audience.

In this June 4, 1980, file photo, actors Ross Martin, left, and Robert Conrad, right, are shown while filming a scene of the motion picture "More Wild, Wild West," in Los Angeles. | Photo Credit: AP

Conrad also starred as real-life World War II pilot Major Greg “Pappy” Boyington on NBC’s 1976-78 period drama “Baa Baa Black Sheep”, one of the first series created by Stephen J. Cannell. The actor, a Chicago native, then went on to reprise his role of James West in “More Wild Wild West”, the TV movie spin-off of “The Wild Wild West”. Conrad’s film credits include “Murph the Surf”, “The Lady in Red” and “Samurai Cowboy”. His last film was 2002’s in “Dead Above Ground“.

He also recorded several albums in his career under the name Bob Conrad.

Conrad is survived by 18 grandchildren and eight children, shared with ex-wives LaVelda Fann and Joan Kenlay. A private memorial service is scheduled for March 1.