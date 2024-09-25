GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘The Wild Robot’ starring Nyong’o and Pedro Pascal receives release date in India

The film follows Roz, short for ROZZUM Unit 7134, a robot stranded on an uninhabited island

Published - September 25, 2024 03:23 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A still from ‘The Wild Robot’

A still from ‘The Wild Robot’ | Photo Credit: Universal Pictures

Universal Pictures’ highly anticipated animated film The Wild Robot is set to hit theaters across India on October 18. Adapted from Peter Brown’s best-selling novel, the film is directed by three-time Academy Award nominee Chris Sanders and boasts an impressive voice cast, including Lupita Nyong’o, Pedro Pascal, Catherine O’Hara, Bill Nighy, Kit Connor, Mark Hamill, and Stephanie Hsu.

‘Transformers One’ movie review: Rip-roaring Shakespearean genesis story sparks new life in beloved franchise

The Wild Robot follows Roz, short for ROZZUM Unit 7134, a robot stranded on an uninhabited island. Voiced by Lupita Nyong’o, Roz embarks on a journey of survival and transformation as she bonds with the island’s wildlife. Her discovery of a goose egg leads her to care for the hatchling, marking the beginning of her evolution from machine to caretaker. The film explores themes of empathy, kindness, and adaptation to change, all set against the backdrop of a lush, natural environment.

Nyong’o shared her thoughts on the emotional depth of the story, noting, “The message of The Wild Robot is that kindness is an innate quality we should hone, and there’s value in staying true to yourself while embracing change.”

‘Terminator Zero’ series review: Netflix’s gripping anime overhaul gives Judgement Day a much-needed software update

The film’s stunning animation and a score composed by Academy Award winner Kris Bowers promise to bring the beloved novel to life in an unforgettable way. Pascal, who voices Fink, praised director Chris Sanders, saying, “I’ve seen a lot of Chris’ movies, and I’ll embarrassingly admit that, as a grown adult, I once wished for my birthday to see How to Train Your Dragon on IMAX. Birthdays aren’t my thing, but that was my excuse to indulge. I know how essential Chris is in creating entire worlds and infusing performances with color. He was an incredible guide, sometimes even running through scenes to help me find my way. He’s not just thinking about the character’s roots but also about bringing them to life authentically.”

Published - September 25, 2024 03:23 pm IST

English cinema / World cinema / cartoons and animation

