‘The Wild Robot’ sequel in the works at DreamWorks with Chris Sanders to return

DreamWorks Animation is officially moving forward with a sequel to The Wild Robot, the hit animated feature directed by Chris Sanders. The announcement follows the film crossing $100 million at the global box office last weekend. Sanders, a three-time Oscar nominee known for How to Train Your Dragon, The Croods, and Lilo & Stitch, confirmed the news to Deadline, saying, “100% yes there are absolutely plans for a second one.”

The original The Wild Robot is based on Peter Brown’s acclaimed novel and follows Roz, a shipwrecked robot voiced by Oscar-winner Lupita Nyong’o, as she adapts to life on a remote island. Along the way, she forms bonds with the island’s wildlife and becomes the adoptive parent of an orphaned gosling. The film’s star-studded cast also includes Pedro Pascal, Catherine O’Hara, Stephanie Hsu, and Bill Nighy.

Produced by Jeff Hermann, The Wild Robot marks the first installment in a trilogy of books by Brown. The second novel, The Wild Robot Escapes, will likely serve as the basis for the upcoming sequel.

Nyong’o revealed that her performance was inspired by AI voices like Alexa and Siri, drawing from their positive, can-do attitudes to shape Roz’s evolution.

