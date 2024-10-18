GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘The Wild Robot’ interview: Chris Sanders on a return to animation roots

The director says technological advancements allowed for a return to animations’ roots with ‘The Wild Robot’, while paying tribute to Hayao Miyazaki’s hand-illustrated backgrounds

Published - October 18, 2024 05:26 pm IST

Mini Anthikad Chhibber
(from left) Roz (Lupita N’yongo), and Brightbill (Kit Connor) in DreamWorks Animation’s ‘The Wild Robot’ | Photo Credit: DreamWorks Animations

Chris Sanders has brought another beloved book to screen following How to Train Your Dragon with The Wild Robot, based on the eponymous Peter Brown book. The animated film, which opened on October 17, boasts a phenomenal voice cast including Lupita Nyong’o, Pedro Pascal, Kit Connor, Bill Nighy, Mark Hamill and Ving Rhames.

‘The Wild Robot’ movie review: Chris Sanders pilots this epic journey, soaring on magnificent wings of imagination

“We have an incredible cast, full credit to our casting director, Christi Soper,” says Sanders speaking over a video call from New York City.  “Every one of our very first choices said yes. They liked the story very much. Working with them allowed me to meet actors that I never expected to meet my whole life (laughs). It’s exciting and intimidating because I wanted to do a good job as a director, and wanted to be clear with my direction.”

Once the voice cast was finalised, Sanders says, the script was customised to fit the actors. “It is truly a collaboration, because I want improvisation and input. I want those changes, so the actors feel like they are the characters. A great example would be Pedro Pascal (who plays a mischievous red fox, Fink). He said the character of Fink is more him than other characters he’s ever done before.”

Roz (Lupita N’yongo), and Brightbill (Kit Connor) in DreamWorks Animation’s ‘The Wild Robot’ | Photo Credit: DreamWorks Animations

Describing Sanders as an incredible director, Pascal has said, “He is a great scene partner and guide into not just the root of the character, but the root of what you have to do to make the character come alive.”

Lupita Nyong’o, who voices the lead character, Roz, a robot shipwrecked on a deserted island, also praised Sanders, describing him as “highly imaginative, deeply talented, wildly intelligent and receptive to what you have to offer. He was influential to my creative process, giving notes that weren’t prescriptive. He would give me notes that would inspire new thought and new performances in the booth.”

‘The Glassworker’ interview: Usman Riaz on bringing Pakistan’s first hand-drawn animated feature to life

Sanders has described the animation style of The Wild Robot, as a Monet painting in a Miyazaki forest. “This film is a technological breakthrough. We got to the point where we could return to animations’ roots. When I was a kid, I watched Bambi, and it was the most beautiful thing I’ve ever seen. We also are big fans of Miyazaki (Hayao Miyazaki, the award winning Japanese animator, filmmaker, and manga artist) and his hand-illustrated backgrounds.”

Roz (Lupita N’yongo), and Brightbill (Kit Connor) in DreamWorks Animation’s ‘The Wild Robot’ | Photo Credit: DreamWorks Animations

Up until The Wild Robot, Sanders says, geometry was wrapped with textures. “There was a computerised geometry under everything. The best we could do is make a painting and wrap it around things. In the case of The Wild Robot, however, it is literally a moving painting. Our artists can now paint in space, dimensionally. I saw a demonstration of that when an artist at a station with a stylus was moving their hand, and on the screen was paint.”

‘Transformers One’ movie review: Rip-roaring Shakespearean genesis story sparks new life in beloved franchise

Not only is every environment hand painted, Sanders says, but every character is also surfaced with paint. “All the fur and feathers are big, wide brushstrokes. When the characters get near the screen, it’s not what we’re used to, where you see every little blade of fur. It’s completely different. And the effect is truly groundbreaking.”

