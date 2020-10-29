‘The White Tiger’ trailer: Netflix adaptation promises a deep, dark satire

Adapted from Aravind Adiga’s award-winning novel, the film stars Adarsh Gourav, Rajkummar Rao and Priyanka Chopra Jonas in lead roles

Earlier this month, Priyanka Chopra Jonas unveiled the first look of The White Tiger and now, Netflix has released the first trailer of the film. Adapted from Aravind Adiga’s award-winning novel of the same name, the film stars Adarsh Gourav, Rajkummar Rao and Priyanka Chopra Jonas in lead roles.

Netflix’s The White Tiger has been written for screen and directed by Ramin Bahrani. Aravind and Ramin’s friendship goes way back, with Aravind having dedicated his novel to Ramin when it was first published.

The film was shot with an Indian crew in New Delhi, Bengaluru, Dhanbad and Agra.

The White Tiger will release on Netflix across 190 countries globally in multiple languages.

The official synopsis for the film: Balram Halwai (Adarsh Gourav) narrates his epic and darkly humorous rise from poor villager to successful entrepreneur in modern India. Cunning and ambitious, our young hero jockeys his way into becoming a driver for Ashok (Rajkummar Rao) and Pinky (Priyanka Chopra Jonas), who have just returned from America.

Society has trained Balram to be one thing — a servant — so he makes himself indispensable to his rich masters. But after a night of betrayal, he realizes the corrupt lengths they will go to trap him and save themselves. On the verge of losing everything, Balram rebels against a rigged and unequal system to rise up and become a new kind of master. Based on the New York Times bestseller and 2008 Man Booker Prize-winning novel.