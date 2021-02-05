Movies

‘The White Tiger’ makes it to BAFTA longlist in seven categories

A still from ‘The White Tiger’  

The British Academy has unveiled the longlist for 2021 BAFTA Awards and Priyanka Chopra Jonas-starrer “The White Tiger” is in contention for nominations in seven categories.

The English-language drama, directed by Ramin Bahrani, premiered on streamer Netflix on January 22.

Also Read: Get 'First Day First Show', our weekly newsletter from the world of cinema, in your inbox. You can subscribe for free here

The movie is among the 15 features vying for a spot in the final five for the best picture honour.

The film’s lead star, Adarsh Gourav, has made it to best actor longlist that also include Riz Ahmed for “Sound of Metal”, late star Chadwick Boseman for “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”, LaKeith Stanfield for “Judas and the Black Messiah”, John David Washington for “Malcolm & Marie” and Steven Yeun for “Minari”.

Also Read
A still from ‘The White Tiger’

‘The White Tiger’ movie review: A darkly satirical, thrilling ride

 

Veteran actors Tom Hanks and Anthony Hopkins have also made it to the longlist for their films “News of the World” and “The Father”, respectively.

Chopra Jonas is in fray for best supporting actress nod. The list also include Maria Bakalova of “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”, Ellen Burstyn of “Pieces of a Woman”, Glenn Close for “Hillbilly Elegy” and Olivia Colman for “The Father”, among others.

Bahrani, known for movies such as “Fahrenheit 451” and “99 Homes”, found mentions in best director and best adapted screenplay categories.

The movie has also made it to longlist for best cinematography and best editing.

Also featuring Rajkummar Rao, “The White Tiger” chronicled the extraordinary journey of a driver named, Balram (Gourav).

It follows Balram’s rise from a poor villager to a successful entrepreneur in India, showcasing how hunger and lack of opportunity can build and drive a human being’s animal instinct of survival.

Chopra Jonas stars as Pinky Madam, a first-generation immigrant in the US, who is married to Rao’s character Ashok.

She also served as an executive producer on the film along with Emmy award-winning filmmaker Ava DuVernay.

Netflix has produced the movie in association with Mukul Deora.

Comments
Related Articles

‘I Would Never’, a movie about broken trust, took a lot of trust to make, says Kiran Deol

‘Zombie Reddy’ movie review: When the zombies attack Seema

Chloe Zhao to direct Universal’s new ‘Dracula’ movie

Penelope Cruz to star in Pedro Almodovar’s ‘Madres paralelas’

‘Live Telecast’: How Venkat Prabhu converted his first movie script into a web series

‘Finding ‘Ohana’ movie review: Sweet adventure flick with its heart in the right place

New on Netflix this week: ‘To All the Boys: Always and Forever’, ‘Layla Majnun’ and more

‘Minari’, Chadwick Boseman lead SAG nominations

The big squeeze

A detour from the Telugu cinema norm

All about Netflix's 'Pitta Kathalu': Dark, bold and unhinged

‘Koozhangal’ movie review: A sensational debut from PS Vinothraj that is evocative, visceral and powerful

How Malayali filmmaker Sijo Rocky ended up helming the Marathi movie ‘Preetam’

Kunal Kohli believes OTT platforms are too finicky and curtail creative process

‘Lahore Confidential’ movie review: An exercise in vain

New on Amazon Prime this week: ‘Bliss’, ‘The Record’ and more

AR Rahman to score for war film ‘Pippa’, as well as GVM-Simbu untitled project

‘The Dig’ movie review: Ralph Feinnes shines in beautifully meditative period drama

Golden Globes 2021: David Fincher’s ‘Mank’ leads nominations; Netflix dominates

Snapshots from IFFR 2021: In ‘Landscapes of Resistance’ and ‘Quo Vadis, Aida?’, women are at war
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 5, 2021 5:19:29 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/entertainment/movies/the-white-tiger-makes-it-to-bafta-longlist-in-seven-categories/article33759927.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY