ADVERTISEMENT

‘The White Lotus’ season three to be set in Thailand

March 28, 2023 11:43 am | Updated 11:43 am IST

It is speculated that the third season of ‘The White Lotus’ will be shot at Four Seasons’ four properties in Thailand

The Hindu Bureau

A still from the second season of ‘The White Lotus’ | Photo Credit: HBO

The third season of the award-winning show The White Lotus is set in Thailand, according to sources close to the production, reported U.S. entertainment website Variety. However, HBO declined to comment.

ALSO READ
The fascinating, long-suffering women of ‘The White Lotus’

The first two seasons of the show were shot at Four Seasons resorts in Hawaii and Italy and it is speculated that the third season will be shot at the hospitality giant’s four properties in Thailand.

“The first season kind of highlighted money, and then the second season is sex,” Mike White, the creator of the series, said in a clip pegged at the end of the Season two finale. “I think the third season would be maybe a satirical and funny look at death and Eastern religion and spirituality. It feels like it could be a rich tapestry to do another round at White Lotus.”

Jennifer Coolidge recently won a Golden Globe for the portrayal of Tanya McQuoid.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US