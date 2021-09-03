‘The Wheel of Time’ trailer: Rosamund Pike dazzles as Moiraine Damodred

A still from ‘The Wheel of Time’

Based on Robert Jordan’s best-selling fantasy novels, the series is set in a sprawling, epic world where magic exists and only certain women are allowed to access it

Amazon Prime Video has released the official teaser trailer for upcoming fantasy series The Wheel of Time, based on the best-selling book series. The first three episodes of season one will premiere on November 19, with new episodes available each Friday following, leading up to the season finale on December 24.

The Wheel of Time is one of the most popular and enduring fantasy series of all time, with more than 90 million books sold.

Set in a sprawling, epic world where magic exists and only certain women are allowed to access it, the story follows Moiraine (Rosamund Pike), a member of the incredibly powerful all-female organization called the Aes Sedai, as she arrives in the small town of Two Rivers. There, she embarks on a dangerous, world-spanning journey with five young men and women, one of whom is prophesied to be the Dragon Reborn, who will either save or destroy humanity.

Based on Robert Jordan’s best-selling fantasy novels, The Wheel of Time was adapted for television by executive producer/showrunner Rafe Judkins. Rosamund Pike serves as producer and Harriet McDougal and Brandon Sanderson as consulting producers. The Wheel of Time is co-produced by Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television.