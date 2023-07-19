‘The Wheel of Time’ Season 2 trailer: Rand grows powerful as Moraine prepares for war

July 19, 2023 07:18 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST

The trailer of the second season of Prime Video’s fantasy series The Wheel of Time is here. Based on the second novel in Robert Jordan’s epic book series, The Great Hunt, as well as some elements of the third novel, The Dragon Reborn, the second season of the series premieres on the streaming platform on September 1.

In the series, a humble farm boy, Rand al’Thor (Josha Stradowski), learns he is The Dragon Reborn — a dangerous figure from history destined to save the world or break it. Desperate to protect him from the Dark One, an army of powerful sorceresses must reckon with his burgeoning power and encroaching madness. The Wheel of Time turns, and the Last Battle approaches. Though Rand thought he destroyed the Dark One, evil is not gone from the world.

The two-minute trailer begins with Moiraine Damodred (Rosamund Pike) reeling out of the events from the first season. We then see glimpses of the dangerous war Moraine is set to wage as Rand begins to realise how powerful he is. “In Season Two, threats new and very old seek out the young friends from the Two Rivers, now scattered over the world. The woman who found and guided them is now powerless to help, and so they must find other sources of strength. In each other, or themselves. In the Light or the Dark,” reads the plot description as reported by Deadline.

The Wheel of Time also stars Daniel Henney as Lan Mandragoran, Zoe Robins as Nynaeve al’Meara, Madeleine Madden as Egwene al’Vere, Marcus Rutherford as Perrin Aybara, Donal Finn as Mat Cauthon, and Ceara Coveney as Elayne Trakand.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Wheel of Time was adapted for television by executive producer and showrunner Rafe Judkins. Larry Mondragon and Rick Selvage of iwot Productions, Ted Field of Radar Pictures, Mike Weber, Darren Lemke, Marigo Kehoe, Justine Juel Gillmer, Sanaa Hamri, and Amanda Kate Shuman also serve as executive producers.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.