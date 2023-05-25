‘The Wheel Of Time’ gets season 2 premiere date

May 25, 2023 12:43 pm | Updated 12:43 pm IST - Los Angeles

Makers of the fantasy epic series The Wheel of Time are all set to come up with the second season. The second season will be out on Prime Video on September 1.

Based on the best-selling Robert Jordan fantasy series The Wheel of Time, a humble farm boy, Rand al’Thor (Josha Stradowski), learns he is The Dragon Reborn — a dangerous figure from history destined to save the world or break it, Deadline reported.

Desperate to protect him from the Dark One, an army of powerful sorceresses must reckon with his burgeoning power and encroaching madness. The Wheel of Time turns, and the Last Battle approaches. Though Rand thought he destroyed the Dark One, evil is not gone from the world. In Season Two, threats new and very old seek out the young friends from the Two Rivers, now scattered over the world. The woman who found and guided them is now powerless to help, and so they must find other sources of strength. In each other, or themselves. In the Light or the Dark.

The Wheel of Time also stars Rosamund Pike as Moiraine Damodred, Daniel Henney as Lan Mandragoran, Zoe Robins as Nynaeve al’Meara, Madeleine Madden as Egwene al’Vere, Marcus Rutherford as Perrin Aybara, Donal Finn as Mat Cauthon, and Ceara Coveney as Elayne Trakand.

The Wheel of Time was adapted for television by executive producer and showrunner Rafe Judkins. Larry Mondragon and Rick Selvage of iwot Productions, Ted Field of Radar Pictures, Mike Weber, Darren Lemke, Marigo Kehoe, Justine Juel Gillmer, Sanaa Hamri, and Amanda Kate Shuman also serve as executive producers.