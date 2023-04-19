The Weekend, Lily-Rose Depp’s ‘The Idol’ gets a premiere date and a new teaser

April 19, 2023 05:45 pm | Updated 05:45 pm IST

Abel ‘The Weekend’ Tesfaye and Lily-Rose Depp’s music-drama The Idol is set to premiere on HBO on June 4. Co-created by Sam Levinson of Euphoria fame, The Weekend and Reza Fahim, the show chronicles the life of Jocelyn (Depp) as she is determined to become the greatest pop star in America. HBO dropped a new teaser of the show on April 17.

The Idol is set to debut out of competition at the Cannes Film Festival. The show will screen at the 76th edition of the prestigious festival, which runs from May 16 to May 27. The first two or three episodes in the six-part season are expected to screen at the fest.

The show also features Troye Sivan, Dan Levy, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Eli Roth, Hari Nef, Jane Adams, Jennie Ruby Jane, Mike Dean, Moses Sumney, Rachel Sennott, Ramsey, Suzanna Son, and Hank Azaria.

Last month, Rolling Stone accused the show of indulging in torture porn. When the magazine interviewed 13 members of the show’s cast and crew, they reportedly were told that Levinson has “weakened the show’s overarching message by dialling up the disturbing sexual content and nudity to match — and even surpass — that of his most successful show, Euphoria.

“What I signed up for was a dark satire of fame and the fame model in the 21st century. The things that we subject our talent and stars to, the forces that put people in the spotlight and how that can be manipulated in the post-Trump world. It went from satire to the thing it was satirizing,” said one production member.