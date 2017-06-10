The week in cinema: cast of Rajini's 'Kaala'; an update on the next 'Avengers' film and more

Here is the cast of Rajinikanth's Kaala Karikalan

The makers of superstar Rajinikanth’s Tamil film Kaala haven’t reacted to rumours about Malayalam megastar Mammootty being part of the project, which is being directed by Pa. Ranjith and produced by Dhanush. Huma Qureshi, Nana Patekar, Anjali Patil, Samuthirakani and Pankaj Tripathi play key roles. The project marks the reunion of Ranjith and Rajinikanth, who had previously worked together in Kabali. In the film, Rajinikanth plays a slum-lord-turned-gangster.

Is Jacqueline going to work with Salman?

Actress Jacqueline Fernandez has neither denied nor confirmed if she is doing Remo D’Souza’s next film featuring Salman Khan. There were reports that the actress had given her nod to the project which is about father-daughter relationship. When asked if she is doing the film, the actress told PTI, “Fingers crossed. Pray for me.” The actress is currently gearing up for her next release A Gentleman, the film which was previously titled Reload.

On the sets of Victoria and Abdul

Ali Fazal was humbled to observe Judi Dench perform her scenes during the shoot of “Victoria and Abdul” as the actor said he got to learn a lot from the iconic British actress. “She is so energetic, so hands-on with the script, her lines, it just amazed me. Whenever I wanted to rehearse, I would just pop into her van and we would sit and read. It doesn’t happen often with someone like her stature,” Ali said.

Suriya to produce Karthi's next film

Actor Suriya’s 2D Entertainment will produce his brother Karthi’s next yet—untitled Tamil film under Pandiraj’s direction, it was announced. “We are proud to announce that our next project will be with Karthi, and in the direction of Pandiraj,” Rajsekar told the media here. Suriya, who turned producer with his wife Jyotika-starrer 36 Vayadhinile, is teaming up with his brother for the first time.

Black Panther confirmed for Avengers: Infinity War

The character of Black Panther is set to be a part of the superhero film Avengers: Infinity War.

Actor Chadwick Boseman has confirmed that his character Wakandan Black Panther a.k.a. T’challa, will make an appearance in the movie, reports aceshowbiz.com. Boseman posted a short video which features a glimpse of the “Infinity War” set. The video shows chairs which show the names of Steve Rogers (Chris Evans), T’Challa and Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson). In front of T’Challa’s chair, there is a hand drum which fans assumed to be a part of the properties for his scene.

Katrina is a machine of superhit films: Ranbir

Actor Ranbir Kapoor says his Jagga Jasoos co-star Katrina Kaif is a big star, who delivers superhit films time and again. He would even like to make a film “only for her” in the future as a producer.

“I think Katrina is a machine of superhit films. In the future, when I will produce a film, I would like to make a film only for her,” Ranbir, who was present at the song launch of the film along with its director Anurag Basu, told media. Katrina, who was sitting next to him, smiled and said: “Thank you very much.”