The vital twist

Actor Vishnu Purushan is looking forward to his upcoming Malayalam films ‘Karnan Napoleon Bhagat Singh’ and ‘Pyali’

Vishnu Purushan is upbeat about his upcoming Malayalam film Karnan Napoleon Bhagat Singh. Because Kunjoonu, the character he essays, brings in a vital twist to the plot.

“There is a lot of interest about the film as the title itself has generated curiosity. These are the names of four members of a club,” says Vishnu.

The thriller, with a strain of humour, directed by debutant Sarat G Mohan, is set for release. One of the songs from the film, ‘Sahyaana theerangalil…’ was released on YouTube recently.

Slated for release in April this year, the film was put on hold owing to the COVID 19 outbreak. “While we are looking for an OTT release, we are also hoping for a theatre release,” Vishnu says.

In five years, Vishnu has done 12 Malayalam films, 10 of which were released. “For someone who has a lot of love for cinema, I think I have done well for myself,” says the 25-year-old from Kakkanad, who always dreamt of acting.

Selected through an audition, Vishnu made his debut in Anil Radhakrishna Menon’s Lord Livingstone 7000 Kandi, as a tribal boy. But his role had to be edited out. Vishnu soon got a role in Sameer Thahir’s 2016-flick Kali starring Dulquer Salman. “It was a small, yet good role as a helper in villain Vinayakan’s tea shop,” he says.

He, however, was noticed in Guppy, as Christy, the close friend of the protagonist Michael played by Chetan Jayalal.

Vishnu also won acclaim for his role as Roopesh in the 2019-Tovino Thomas starrer Edakkad Battalion 06. “It was a prominent role for me, and perhaps the first time I got to play my age. I am usually always cast as someone much younger. The character was challenging as it had a negative shade,” says Vishnu, who is also looking forward to the release of Pyali, directed by Babita and Rinn and produced by NF Varghese Pictures, and Prateesh Uthaman’s short film Iruttu.

While he keeps working on himself as an actor, Vishnu says he sees himself directing films. “I want to be in films for as long as I can. Direction is my ultimate dream,” he says. Though he completed his Master’s in Malayalam from Bharat Mata College, Vishnu has not been able to write his exams because of attendance shortage. “For now, cinema occupies my mind. Many of us in the industry have to keep ourselves motivated in these COVID-19 times,” he signs off.