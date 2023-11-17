ADVERTISEMENT

‘The Village’ trailer: Arya has to save his family from “nefarious beings” 

November 17, 2023 04:01 pm | Updated 04:02 pm IST

Directed by Milind Rau, ‘The Village’ is inspired by a graphic horror novel of the same name and will premiere on Prime Video

The Hindu Bureau

Arya in ‘The Village’

We had previously reported that Arya is teaming up with filmmaker Milind Rau for Prime Video’s The Village, inspired by Asvin Srivatsangam, Vivek Rangachari, and Shamik Dasgupta’s graphic horror novel of the same name. The makers have now released the trailer for the upcoming web series. 

ALSO READ
New on Amazon Prime Video this week: ‘Congrats My Ex!’, ‘Maxine’s Baby: The Tyler Perry Story’, and more

The trailer’s description goes, “In the desolate hinterlands of Tamil Nadu, a stranded urbanite enlists the help of three locals to find his missing family believed to have been abducted by nefarious beings of a cursed village. Meanwhile, a maniacal heir to a pharma empire sends a group of mercenaries to the same village to retrieve something long forgotten. Will they come out of this terror-stricken night alive?”

A Studio Shakthi production, The Village is produced by B S Radhakrishnan and written and created by Milind Rau, Deeraj Vaidy, and Deepthi Govindarajan. The series is set to premiere on November 24 in Tamil, dubbed in Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi. 

The Village stars Arya in the lead, alongside an ensemble cast featuring Aadukalam Naren, Muthukumar. K, Thalaivaasal Vijay, John Kokken, George Maryan, Divya Pillai, Aazhiya, Sunny P.N, Kalairaani S.S, Arjun Chidambaram and Jayaprakash. V.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Watch the trailer here:

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US