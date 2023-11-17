‘The Village’ trailer: Arya has to save his family from “nefarious beings” 

November 17, 2023 04:01 pm | Updated 04:02 pm IST

We had previously reported that Arya is teaming up with filmmaker Milind Rau for Prime Video’s The Village, inspired by Asvin Srivatsangam, Vivek Rangachari, and Shamik Dasgupta’s graphic horror novel of the same name. The makers have now released the trailer for the upcoming web series.

The trailer’s description goes, “In the desolate hinterlands of Tamil Nadu, a stranded urbanite enlists the help of three locals to find his missing family believed to have been abducted by nefarious beings of a cursed village. Meanwhile, a maniacal heir to a pharma empire sends a group of mercenaries to the same village to retrieve something long forgotten. Will they come out of this terror-stricken night alive?”

A Studio Shakthi production, The Village is produced by B S Radhakrishnan and written and created by Milind Rau, Deeraj Vaidy, and Deepthi Govindarajan. The series is set to premiere on November 24 in Tamil, dubbed in Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi.

The Village stars Arya in the lead, alongside an ensemble cast featuring Aadukalam Naren, Muthukumar. K, Thalaivaasal Vijay, John Kokken, George Maryan, Divya Pillai, Aazhiya, Sunny P.N, Kalairaani S.S, Arjun Chidambaram and Jayaprakash. V.

Watch the trailer here: