The value of a breath

“They say death is the wisest advisor,” says Adil Hussain in the midst of the conversation while referring to his study of Shamanistic traditions. “It is ready to pounce on you, so every time you do something ask yourself if this is the last action before you die, will you still perform it. Believe me, this world will be a better place.” Death has been the most intriguing phenomenon of investigation for Adil since 1997 but he realised his inadequacy when he ventured into Manikarnika Ghat in Varanasi during the shoot of Mukti Bhawan.

Directed by young Shubhashish Bhutiani, the film has Adil playing Rajiv who takes his father Daya (Lalit Behl) to Mukti Bhawan in Varanasi in what can be loosely described as Hotel Salvation.

“As I entered the ghat,” Adil stands up to show how he moved amidst bodies, “there was river on one side where dead bodies were being washed. It was hot with the smell of burning flesh in the air and the crackling of wood was scary. You pass carefully through bodies burning around you, knowing they are filming it from a corner. How many times do we do that? I have been to graveyard, it is gentler there. You hear about worms coming and eating the body but here it was in your face as if somebody is saying, Hey! you were very interested now come look at the face of death. This is the ultimate truth. It was a very humbling experience, stripping off all sorts of ideas of who you are,” reflects Adil, who has read a lot about Indian mystical theories on death particularly those by Sri Aurobindo, where “he describes what happens after life, step by step.” “And somehow it made sense to me as he says, energy never dies. It is scientifically proven. Whenever I read them, they are stories for me because I have no direct experience but somewhere I feel that there is no other better explanation that has come to me.”

What he has experienced though, is his father’s demise. “I was on a film set on the Pakistan border when an assistant brought a phone and said, ‘your brother is on the line.’ He told me that father is no more and even before I could react, the assistant said, ‘sir, the shot is ready.’ I shot for three hours and asked myself, my father died, is this how I am feeling. As an actor, you are constantly aware of what your feelings are. When I returned to my room, I was like okay, I will miss that old man, that smile, but I had no tears in my eyes.” He admits as an actor he can shed tears anywhere.

“The point is our emotional reaction to somebody’s demise is conditioned; it is not natural. It is a conditioned behaviour that you are taught how to do, not necessarily in this life and you need to update it. So finally when I reached home, as expected, everybody was crying. I said that it was time to celebrate. He was 93, he lived his full life and suddenly the atmosphere changed. I am an actor, you know. I feel something and I make you feel something,” chuckles Adil.

Here in lies the challenge. “ I know the space but as you grow as an actor, the challenge comes from how deep you have been able to dive into the moment of truthfulness. It is a challenge because I believe when I watch great actors I feel why am I looking at this actor and not the other actor in the frame. For example, we have Anthony Hopkins and somebody else in a scene or Ben Kingsley and some body else. Their silence is so attractive that it is like a magnetic force that draws you towards them.” No matter how good the other actor is, Adil says, there is something magical about these actors.

“So those are the challenges, otherwise the role is very close to my relationship with my dad and I had seen him few times on the verge of death. I remember asking him once about what does he feel about life hereafter, and he said, 50-50!”

Talking about the young Shubhashish, who was 23 when he wrote the script, Adil says he doesn’t know much about death but he has seen life and that is what matters. “He allowed us to explore the space and he has the ability to gauge whether the moment is true or false.”

Universal appeal

This, he says, reflects in the way audience from different parts of the world are connecting with the subject. “I was shooting for a Norwegian film in Gutenberg last February when Mukti Bhawan was screened there. I took my German crew to watch the film. They watched the film and when I came out I asked my big sound designer Nero, who appears like nothing can shake him, about his opinion and he said after a pause, ‘I feel like calling my dad, right now.’”

The film, continues Adil, takes you right into the relationships in a typical Indian family. “Where my bossy wife in film asks, when my father will die. Ye kab marenge! Her father apparently took 10 days, so she is getting restless, creating dark humour.” Similarly, the son is a life insurance clerk who doesn’t understand much about the value of salvation. “The father and son put together in a small room discussing their past create a volatile situation which is ready to erupt any time.”

On a higher plane, there is a bonding that emerges between Daya and a lady (Navindra Behl), who also came to Mukti Bhawan with the hope to die, but couldn’t. “Through them, the film captures emotions that go beyond gender. If we take out the biological differences, we are the same,” he muses.

Meanwhile, Adil is working on Norwegian-Pakistani director Iram Haq’s What Will People Say. “It is based on her story as how she was kidnapped from Norway by her own parents to teach her the Pakistani way. I am playing the father. Then there is Love Sonia and I am also looking forward to Prawal Raman’s Dobaara, a spooky thriller which is quite unlike Indian supernatural stuff.”

The connecting link

Adil is taking a break from 15th May to train under Koodiyattam guru P. Venugopalan Nair. “I am training with the guru on traditional method of establishing connection between breath and emotion. The way you breath is the way you feel. This is my personal experiment. The stimulus will affect your breath. So let’s not recreate the stimuli, let’s work on the breath because by controlling breath you can handle and you can catch hold of any emotion. He shows how it is done and it seems scientific. “I wanted to know the traditional method. In Koodiyattam, they had mastered it thousands of years back. They mastered it to the point that they could even stop their pulse. It is part of his preparation for a theatre performance called Karmnishtha later this year based on the dialogue between Krishna and Arjun where Adil will play both the characters. “I have to reorient myself as in cinema most of the emotions have to be internalised. That doesn’t mean that this technique doesn’t work there. The point is you should not do it purposefully. You train and reach the sargam, where it comes through effortlessly.”