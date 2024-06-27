ADVERTISEMENT

‘The Union’ trailer: Halle Berry, Mark Wahlberg team up for action-packed spy thriller

Published - June 27, 2024 01:35 pm IST

Directed by Julian Farino, ‘The Union’ is set to premiere on Netflix in August

ANI

Mark Wahlberg in ‘The Union’. | Photo Credit: Netflix/YouTube

Netflix is set to ignite screens this August with The Union, a thrilling spy film showcasing the explosive chemistry between Hollywood stars Halle Berry and Mark Wahlberg. The first trailer offers a glimpse into the action-packed narrative directed by Julian Farino.

‘Arthur the King’ review: Mark Wahlberg and a cute dog anchor an admirable tale of resilience and unlikely friendships

In The Union, Wahlberg portrays Mike, a contented construction worker leading a quiet life in New Jersey until his former flame Roxanne, played by Berry, reappears after 25 years. However, Roxanne isn't seeking rekindled romance but rather recruits Mike for a perilous intelligence mission across Europe. Described as a "blue-collar James Bond" by Wahlberg himself in an interview obtained by People magazine, his character is thrust into a world of espionage, high-speed car chases, and international intrigue alongside Roxanne.

The film promises a blend of humour, action, and intense chemistry between the lead actors. "I've always been a huge fan of her and an admirer of her work. Doing anything with Halle is very easy but also an absolute joy," Wahlberg expressed about his experience working with the Oscar-winning actress.

"Pretty much any guy or gal would do anything to win her over, so it was certainly easy when it came to me basically following her like a puppy," he added in the interview obtained by People magazine.

ALSO READ:Mel Gibson, Mark Wahlberg’s ‘Flight Risk’ release date out

Directed by Julian Farino, The Union boasts a stellar ensemble cast including Mike Colter, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, Jessica De Gouw, Alice Lee, Jackie Earle Haley, and JK Simmons, adding depth to the high-octane narrative. The film is scheduled to premiere on Netflix on August 16.

