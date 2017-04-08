The underexplored art of song picturisation

This is a true story. At a trial of Prem Pujari, SD Burman, after watching the cinematic avatar of one of his most beautiful romantic melodies, couldn’t keep his ire to himself. “Dekho Dev ne kya bana diya mere gaane ka!” he grumbled to Vijay Anand, the star’s brother. Prem Pujari was Dev Anand’s first directorial venture, and his vision for the song in question — Phoolon ke rang se — was a trudge down a European street and a train ride with a bunch of white kids barely able to keep themselves from giggling.

Song picturisation is an art that few directors/choreographers have bothered to take beyond the functional — if song sequences have been the highlight of Hindi cinema, it’s largely because of the melodies themselves and the actors and locales. Of course, there are acknowledged masters like Guru Dutt, Vijay Anand and Raj Khosla as well as a handful of other talented directors/choreographers who tried to push the envelope — but by and large, song picturisation remains an underexplored craft.

This column lists 12 songs that, for me, stand out for one reason or another (I’m giving too-well-known examples like Pehla nasha and Chhaiya chaiyya a miss). Here goes… in no particular order.

Mile, mile do badan ( Blackmail , 1973)

This has to be most bizarrely picturised love song ever. Villains, guns in hand, are menacingly roaming a forest in pursuit of Dharmendra and Raakhee, who are in a hideout — a cramped space within a pile of logs resembling a funeral pyre. Barking bloodhounds are unleashed, the tension is rising but inside the refuge, the physical proximity has unleashed passion — and the duo make out, almost oblivious to the danger outside. It’s a startling juxtaposition of love and impending death, replete with symbolism. Wonder what Freud would have made of it.

Pal bhar ke liye koi humein pyar kar le ( Johny Mera Naam , 1970)

Another one from the innovative Vijay Anand. In this hugely popular number, Dev Anand plays peeping Tom (an innocuous one) to Hema Malini, who slams a succession of windows on him. The song is a fenestral cornucopia with every possible kind of window and door brought into use — French, porthole, transom, fanlight, revolving door — in addition to Venetian blinds, wooden shutters and chik curtains all drawn across Anand’s amorous face. Such is the compelling nature of the window-a-second song that the more OCD among us end up counting the number of times the hero is thwarted. When I last counted, it was 18 times.

Aaj ki raat koi aane ko hai re baba ( Anamika , 1973)

This number, picturised as a cabaret taking place in a hotel, has to be the only choreographed sexual assault in the history of Hindi cinema. Helen, dancing sensuously in the pouring rain, awaits her lover even as a ruffian lies in ambush. Momentarily scared away by a beat cop, he returns and drags Helen into a phone booth, from where she is rescued a while later by her boyfriend. Highly suggestive of rape — the closed phone booth, Helen’s later dazed state – the song is extremely disturbing for the way it makes light of a horrible crime. And baffling for the intermittent inserts of Jaya Bhaduri’s trademark ‘innocent’ giggles like she was at the circus, not a dark cabaret performance.

Mat ro mata ( Bandini , 1963)

An important feature of good song picturisation in the 1950s was the lead-up to a song. Mat ro mata begins with cries of ‘Vande Mataram’ rending the night, and one woman prisoner telling another that a freedom fighter is about to be hanged. Convicts, faces pressed to the bars of their cells, watch the youth being led to the gallows even as his mother, trying to fight her fear, waits outside the prison gate. The low-angle shots, close-ups and lighting build up a sense of horrible uneasiness, culminating in grief when the lever is finally pulled; the iconic Bhagavad Gita shloka about rebirth and the indestructibility of the soul fills the air, and the prison guard, in a heart-wrenchingly ironic climax, shouts ‘Sab theek hai’ from a turret. It’s a poignant and gooseflesh-inducing picturisation and clearly the inspiration for Shaheed’s Mera rang de basanti chola a few years later — only the latter is nowhere close to Bimal Roy’s understated brilliance.

Jaane woh kaise log the ( Pyaasa , 1957)

To select a Guru Dutt song from his vast repertoire is a daunting task. And while the iconic ones, also known for cinematographer V K Murthy’s splendid chiaroscuro lighting, are ‘Waqt ne kiya’ and ‘Yeh duniya agar mil bhi jaaye’, I’m choosing ‘Jaane woh kaise log the’ for another reason. A couple of years ago, Waheeda Rehman, while talking about Guru Dutt’s fluid song picturisation, had revealed how he would insist on a particular camera assistant called Aziz for all his trolley shots because of the butter-smooth movement that Aziz always accomplished. ‘Jaane woh kaise’, a song sung by rejected lover Guru Dutt at a party in his ex-girlfriend’s marital home, is designed as a pattern of forward and reverse tracking shots that mirrors the restlessness on screen. It’s an unusual song – and now when I see it, I also think of a humble trolley-pushing camera assistant in the 1950s doing his bit for immortal cinema.

Huzoor is kadar bhi na itaraa ke chaliye (Masoom, 1983)

The dominant reason that this song makes my list is Naseeruddin Shah. Naseer as the high and happy DK playing the fool at a party – quicksilver expressions, mock classical dance moves, serenades and all – is just delightful and totally demolishes the myth that he was uncomfortable in song-and-dance routines. The song itself is captivating – it has an au naturel, unchoreographed feel, and the actors, the old-wordly adab of Gulzar’s lyrics, the tune and the superb rendition make it a sparkler.

Rimjhim gire saawan – ( Manzil , 1979 )

This one is a veritable monsoon anthem. A young Amitabh Bachchan and Moushumi Chatterjee walk hand in hand through a breathtaking, rain-lashed ’70s Bombay – Apollo Bunder, Marine Drive, Cross Maidan, even the busy Churchgate signal – laugh, talk animatedly and splash in puddles with childlike glee. The song exudes an unbridled joie de vivre and is special for a couple of reasons: one, its depiction of romance as camaraderie and fun, and two, for the nostalgia it evokes among those of us who pine for the beautiful and uncrammed Bombay of old. The actors may have done a great job but the star in this one is the city.

Rukmani Rukmani ( Roja , 1992)

Keeping in mind the year and the fact that till then, Hindi songs were picturised only on the young, this rumbustious wedding number was unprecedented for its sheer inclusiveness. As the story of a reluctant bride unfolds in the background, elderly women and men dance uninhibitedly to the erotic-bordering-on-obscene lyrics (complete with exaggerated old crone cackles) accompanied by the young and very young. There’s a heartwarming, no-barriers companionship between youth and old age in this Rehman number and yes, it’s also superbly choreographed.

Kuch to hua hai ( Kal Ho Na Ho , 2003)

‘Kuch to hua hai’, about the first stirrings of love, takes the inclusivity of ‘Rukmani Rukmani’ further to encompass an embracive (pun intended) perspective of love and friendship. Shot in immigrant-happy New York, it depicts a pluralistic world without borders where colour, race and gender don’t come in the way of human bonds. And yes, for the first time we have a metrosexual hero getting his nails done in a salon and checking his hair in a giant mirror being transported across the Manhattan streets. Superbly picturised, this song is worth watching again and again.

Gallan goodiyaan ( Dil Dhadakne Do , 2015)

Way back in 1969, a Hindi film song featuring two screen lovers around a fire was picturised in a single long take of three and a half minutes. ‘Roop tera mastana’ was a feat that wasn’t attempted again for 46 years till Gallan goodiyaan went the same route; only this time, the task was far more stupendous with six main characters, as many supplementary ones and a dozen dancers in the frame. The verve and energy of this rocking song is just amazing, and I wonder how many rehearsals the choreographer, cinematographer and performers must have had to go through to achieve this.

Dikhayi diye yun ( Bazaar , 1982)

The picturisation of this beautiful Mir Taqi Mir ghazal is like a visual logline — the entire story of the film emerges through the eyes of the characters gathered on a terrace one night. There’s the pain of unrequited passion, unspoken love, a lurking danger and the innocent adoration that the young lovers at the core of the story have for each other, blissfully oblivious of the fact that the girl is about to be sold in marriage to a middle-aged man. Shot almost entirely in close-ups and told in the expressive glances exchanged between the characters, the song needed sterling performers – and you can’t get more sterling than Naseeruddin Shah, Farooque Shaikh, Smita Patil and Supriya Pathak.

Bhor aayi gaya andhiyara ( Bawarchi , 1972)

A blend of great music, choreography, editing and acting, ‘Bhor aayi gaya andhiyara’ is Bawarchi’s screenplay crescendo in the form of a song; the story has been resolved, the conflicts sorted out and the knotty relationship skeins of a troubled household untangled by an angel in cook’s guise. The song swerves between Indian semi-classical and madcap western, and the performers, led by Rajesh Khanna, Asrani and the wacky Harindranath Chattopadhyay, have a ball. It’s eight minutes of undiluted merriment — just before the twist in the tale. A truly first-rate picturisation.