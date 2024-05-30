‘The Umbrella Academy’ unveils teaser trailer and first-look images for final season

Netflix has unveiled a teaser trailer and exclusive first-look images for the fourth and final season of The Umbrella Academy. The series, created by Steve Blackman and based on Gerard Way and Gabriel Bá’s Dark Horse comic series, is set to premiere on August 8.

The final season picks up after the dramatic events at the Hotel Oblivion, where the Hargreeves siblings face a reset timeline and the loss of their powers. Scattered and struggling to adapt to their new lives, they soon realize that normalcy is short-lived. Their father, Reginald, has reemerged as the head of a powerful business empire. Meanwhile, a secretive group known as The Keepers believes that their reality is an illusion, warning of an impending reckoning. As new threats loom, the siblings must reunite to confront these challenges and restore order.

Returning cast members include Elliot Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, Justin H. Min, Ritu Arya, Colm Feore, Nick Offerman, Megan Mullally, and David Cross. The show is produced by UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group, for Netflix.

Steve Blackman continues as showrunner and executive producer. Gerard Way and Gabriel Bá also serve as co-executive producers.