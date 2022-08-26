'The Umbrella Academy' renewed for fourth and final season
The hit Netflix show is based on superhero comics of the same name from Dark Horse Comics
Streaming platform Netflix has renewed its much-loved superhero series The Umbrella Academy for a fourth and final season.
The streamer made the announcement on its official Twitter handle on Friday.
The Umbrella Academy is based on superhero comics of the same name from Dark Horse Comics.
The story follows a dysfunctional family of adopted sibling superheroes who reunite to solve the mystery of their father's death, and the threat of an impending apocalypse.
Actors Elliot Page, Tom Hopper, David Castaneda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, Justin H Min, Colm Feore, Ritu Arya, Justin Cornwell, Britne Oldford, Jake Epstein, Genesis Rodriguez, Cazzie David and Javon 'Wanna' Walton round out the cast of the show.
The series is created by Steve Blackman and developed by Jeremy Slater.
The Umbrella Academy is produced by UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group, for Netflix.
