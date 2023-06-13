ADVERTISEMENT

‘The Trial’: Trailer of Kajol’s courtroom drama out

June 13, 2023 01:34 pm | Updated 01:44 pm IST

‘The Trial’, the web series starring Kajol, and directed by Suparn Verma, premieres on DisneyPlusHotstar on July 14

ANI

Kajol in the web series ‘Trial’ | Photo Credit: DisneyPlusHotstar/YouTube

Makers of the upcoming courtroom drama The Trial has unveiled the official trailer of the web series. Kajol shared the trailer on Instagram. The web series, directed by Suparn Verma, will stream on Disney+ Hotstar from July 14.

The show follows the journey of Noyonika (played by Kajol) as she embarks on a journey that makes her stand the test of time after her husband's betrayal. It also stars Sheeba Chaddha, Jisshu Sengupta, Alyy Khan, Kubbra Sait and Gaurav Pandey in pivotal roles.

ALSO READ
Facing one of the toughest trials of my life: Kajol takes ‘break from social media’

The Trial is touted to be a gritty courtroom drama that unravels moral dilemmas that drive Noyonika to take charge of her family and her independence. Driven to prove herself in the competitive world of law and navigating her way through complicated relationships, Noyonika treads through tough challenges served by her fate.

Talking about the show, Kajol said, “The complexities are what defines a character to me and the layers surrounding Noyonika are what spoke to me when this role first came over. Noyonika felt personal, I instantly felt protective about her and that reaffirmed my faith in choosing the web series.”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US