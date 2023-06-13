HamberMenu
‘The Trial’: Trailer of Kajol’s courtroom drama out

‘The Trial’, the web series starring Kajol, and directed by Suparn Verma, premieres on DisneyPlusHotstar on July 14

June 13, 2023 01:34 pm | Updated 01:44 pm IST

ANI
Kajol in the web series ‘Trial’

Kajol in the web series ‘Trial’ | Photo Credit: DisneyPlusHotstar/YouTube

Makers of the upcoming courtroom drama The Trial has unveiled the official trailer of the web series. Kajol shared the trailer on Instagram. The web series, directed by Suparn Verma, will stream on Disney+ Hotstar from July 14.

The show follows the journey of Noyonika (played by Kajol) as she embarks on a journey that makes her stand the test of time after her husband's betrayal. It also stars Sheeba Chaddha, Jisshu Sengupta, Alyy Khan, Kubbra Sait and Gaurav Pandey in pivotal roles.

Facing one of the toughest trials of my life: Kajol takes ‘break from social media’

The Trial is touted to be a gritty courtroom drama that unravels moral dilemmas that drive Noyonika to take charge of her family and her independence. Driven to prove herself in the competitive world of law and navigating her way through complicated relationships, Noyonika treads through tough challenges served by her fate.

Talking about the show, Kajol said, “The complexities are what defines a character to me and the layers surrounding Noyonika are what spoke to me when this role first came over. Noyonika felt personal, I instantly felt protective about her and that reaffirmed my faith in choosing the web series.”

