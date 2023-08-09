August 09, 2023 04:24 pm | Updated 04:24 pm IST

The trailer of Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Kushi, directed by Shiva Nirvana and scheduled to release in theatres on September 1, was launched in Hyderabad on August 10. The Telugu movie, which will also be dubbed in Tamil, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam, has Vijay as Viplav and Samantha as Aradhya, who fall in love in Kashmir. The trailer shows the two getting married and trying to prove that theirs is an unshakable bond, despite astrological predictions that their marital life will be turbulent.

The relationship drama is produced by Mythri Movie Makers and is a Hesham Abdul Wahab musical. Kushi also stars Murali Sharma, Jayaram, Sachin Khedakar, Saranya Pradeep, Vennela Kishore and Rahul Ramakrishna. Singer and dubbing artiste Chinmayi Sripada has lent her voice to Samantha’s character in the film.

Shiva Nirvana has earlier worked with Samantha for the blockbuster film Majili. At the trailer launch event, Samantha was conspicuous by her absence.