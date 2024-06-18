‘The Tonight Show’: Diljit Dosanjh’s hilarious backstage clips with Jimmy Fallon go viral

In a delightful collaboration between Indian music sensation Diljit Dosanjh and American talk show host Jimmy Fallon, backstage fun clips from 'The Tonight Show' have been making waves on social media.The duo's chemistry and infectious humour have left fans eagerly anticipating Dosanjh's debut on the show. Dosanjh is all set to make his first appearance on 'The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon' and is expected to deliver a spectacular performance, showcasing a medley of his hit songs like 'Born to Shine' and 'G.O.A.T.' but before the grand debut, Dosanjh and Fallon have been thoroughly enjoying their time together, as evident from the funny backstage videos shared on Jimmy Fallon's official Instagram page.

One of the videos captures the amusing moment when Dosanjh tries to teach Fallon the Punjabi language. The musician starts by making Fallon say his iconic catchphrase, "Punjabi Aa Gaye Oye." Dosanjh then introduces the host to the Punjabi greeting "Sat Sri Akal," which Fallon manages to say gracefully. The caption accompanying the video reads, "Sat Sri Akal! @diljitdosanjh," further adding to the excitement surrounding the upcoming show.

Superstar Priyanka Chopra commented on the video, writing, "It's the Oye for me."Another video shared by the official Instagram handle of the show showcases a stylish glove swap between Dosanjh and Fallon.Dosanjh who typically wears black gloves during performances was surprised by Fallon bringing him a custom white glove featuring the show's logo, leading to an exchange with Dosanjh's black glove.In the video, Dosanjh can be seen clad in his traditional Punjabi attire.The caption of the video reads, "Backstage glove swap with @diljitdosanjh! #DiljitOnFallon #FallonTonight."

On Monday, Dosanjh offered fans a glimpse into the studio of 'The Tonight Show' by sharing a series of photos with the caption, "The Tonight Show @fallontonight @jimmyfallon @nbc Sound Check Done."The excitement surrounding his appearance on the show is palpable among his fans.

Dosanjh's global recognition continues to soar as he recently made history as the first Punjabi singer to perform at the prestigious music festival, Coachella.He was recently seen playing the lead role in Imtiaz Ali's 'Amar Singh Chamkila,' alongside Parineeti Chopra, and in 'Crew' starring Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Kriti Sanon in lead roles.

His new song titled 'Bhairava Anthem' starring Prabhas from 'Kalki 2898 AD' was also released on Monday. Currently, he is gearing up for the release of 'Jatt and Juliet 3,' scheduled to hit theatres on June 27.

