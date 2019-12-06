Get your fix of Bengali cinema in Hyderabad

‘Aayna 2019… Mirroring life’, the third edition of Telangana Bengali Film Festival (TBFF), is bringing to Hyderabad a host of films, conversations with filmmakers and workshops. Unlike the many film festivals that primarily celebrate the classics, this festival presents some of the recent Bengali releases, in an attempt to engage the audience on a dialogue about the changing scenario in Bengali cinema. Three international films will also be screened.

Commenting on the curation process for TBFF, festival coordinator Shyamoli Bose says, “We want to be inclusive in the sense that we want non-Bengali people in Hyderabad also to be curious about our film festival and come for a few screenings, at least. Last year we screened the Tamil film Aruvi and we had a full house.”

International films and a workshop The 2019 French-Belgian drama By the Grace of God, directed by Francois Ozon, is a story of three survivors of sexual abuse.



The 2014 South Koran film Ode to My Father, directed by Yoo Je-Kyoon, traces Korean history from the 1950s to the present through the life of a common man.



The 2017 English film Loveless, directed by Andrey Zvyagintsev, talks about a couple’s loveless relationship that has led to bitterness and its impact on their 12-year-old son.

Learn the basics: Filmmaker, playwright and theatre director Debasish Sen Sharma is conducting a workshop on ‘acting in front of the camera’, at Prasad Labs, on December 7 and 8; 11.30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Entry fee: ₹100

TBFF kicks off on Friday evening with the screening of director Aparna Sen’s Ghare Baire Aaj, which had a mid-2019 release in theatres. “We made an effort to bring some of the recent films. Bengali films rarely release in Hyderabad theatres, despite the city having a sizeable Bengali population of close to nine lakh,” says Shyamoli. The two screens of Prasad Labs Preview Theatre in Banjara Hills will be screening the films this weekend and word-of-mouth publicity by the Bengali community has already fetched a good response.

The other 2019 releases that will be screened include the detective film Mitin Mashi directed by Srindam Sil, Samsara by Sudeshna Roy and Abhijeet Guha, Rajlakhshmi Sreekanto by Pradipta Bhattacharya, which is inspired by Sharat Chandra Chattopadhyay’s novel Srikanto, the spiritual thriller Purba Pashchim Dakshin Uttor Ashbei by Raajhorshee De, and Aparna Sen and Soumitra Chatterjee starrer Bohoman directed by Anumita Dasgupta. “Each one of these films is unique in its genre, treatment and has been appreciated by the film-loving audience,” says Shyamoli.

She is most excited about TBFF hosting the world première of director Anjan Kanjilal’s Sohobase. “There will also be panel discussions on social issues discussed in these films and the box office appeal,” she adds.

Rakhee Gulzar and Bidita Bag in ‘Nirban’

Remember Bob Biswas (actor Saswata Chatterjee) from the Vidya Balan-starrer Kahaani? The actor is the brand ambassador of TBFF. The other Bengali film fraternity guests at the festival include Aparna Sen, Anubhav Kanjilal, Abir Chatterjee, Anirban Bhattacharya and Tuhina Das, among others. Actor Rakhee Gulzar is also in Hyderabad for the festival, where her film Nirbaan is being screened.

In all, eight short films, 11 Bengali feature films, and three international films will be screened will English subtitles.

Telangana Bengali Film Festival is on till December 8, at Prasad Labs Preview Theatre, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad. For details, check https://tbff.in/aayna-2019