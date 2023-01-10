‘The Test’ Season 2 premieres in Sydney; to stream on Prime Video from January 13

January 10, 2023 02:18 pm | Updated 02:18 pm IST

Prime Video, Cricket Australia, and Whooshka Media have premiered the highly anticipated second season of its popular cricket documentary The Test.

Australian Test Team stars Pat Cummins, Usman Khawaja, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon and Travis Head, and members of the Australian women’s team, Hannah Darlington, Maitlan Brown and Ash Gardner, attended the premiere in Sydney

“The first instalment really brought everyone into the dressing rooms,” said Australian captain, Pat Cummins. “This time you will see more of the personalities inside the dressing room, sharing stories from inside and outside of cricket. There are also some really special moments with players and their families.”

The second season will offer rare, behind-the-scenes insight into the Australian men’s cricket team as they strive to be the best in the world, in the face of disruptive leadership changes. The new four-part docuseries will see the return of director Adrian Brown, who is co-directing with Sheldon Wynne.

The series goes behind closed doors and follows the 2021/22 Test Season, where the players face off against arch-rivals England, play cricket in Pakistan for the first time in more than two decades, and duel with Sri Lanka in the middle of anti-government protests. This series offers a rare behind-the-scenes look into the lives of the Australian men’s cricket team.

The Test Season Two is produced by Amazon Studios in collaboration with Cricket Australia and Whooshka Media. The producers are Mish Armstrong, Adrian Brown, and Richard Ostroff. The co-directors are Sheldon Wynne and Adrian Brown.

The Test Season Two will stream on Amazon Prime Video from January 13.