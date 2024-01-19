‘The Terminal List’ prequel series greenlit by Prime Video

January 19, 2024 01:16 pm | Updated 01:16 pm IST

We had previously reported that a prequel series to Chris Pratt's The Terminal List is in development. Now, the project is officially moving forward at streaming service Prime Video.

Titled The Terminal List: Dark Wolf, the new series will focus on Ben Edwards and James Reece, the characters played by Taylor Kitsch and Chris Pratt, respectively, in the 2022 show.

Prime Video shared the news on Instagram and said the show will soon begin production.

The announcement comes a year after it was reported that the streamer is working on a prequel series, which would focus on Kitsch's Edwards. The prequel will take viewers on Edwards’s journey from Navy SEAL to CIA paramilitary operator, exploring the darker side of warfare and the human cost that comes with it.

ADVERTISEMENT

Prime Video also renewed The Terminal List for season two, which will be based on Jack Carr's bestselling novel "True Believer".

The Terminal List, created by David DiGilio, followed Pratt's James Reece, a Navy SEAL who seeks to avenge the murder of his family. It also featured Constance Wu, Riley Keough, Arlo Mertz, and Jeanne Tripplehorn.

The show is a co-production from Amazon Studios and Civic Center Media, in association with MRC Television. PTI RB The spin-off will be co-created by Carr and season one creator/showrunner David DiGilio.

Many popular characters created by Carr, including Reece (Pratt), Raife Hastings, Mohammed Farooq, and Ernest “Boozer” Vickers (Jared Shaw), will appear on the prequel show.

The Terminal List is a co-production from Amazon Studios and Civic Center Media, in association with MRC Television.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.