Malayalam film ‘Yuvam’ releases teaser

05 June 2020 17:23 IST

The teaser for Malayalam film ‘Yuvam’ is one of the first to be released during the lockdown

With the COVID-19 lockdown work in the Malayalam film industry, like others across the country, had come to a standstill. New releases have been pushed back, production and post-production work stopped. With the easing of the lockdown, filming has restarted under strict conditions but uncertainty persists about when theatres would open.

As a result not much has been happening by way of promotion. However the makers of the Malayalm film, Yuvam, have taken a chance and released its teaser on May 30, making it one of the first trailers to come out during the lockdown. Directed by Pinku Peter, and produced by Once Upon A Time, the film is a political thriller with a dash of comedy. The film with Amith Chakalakkal in the lead also stars Sai Kumar, Nedumudi Venu, Kalabhavan Shajon, Nirmal Palazhi, and Abhishek Raveendran among others.

Of releasing the teaser at such a time Pinku, who makes his debut as director, says, “Most of the work on the film was done, and we were in the final stages of post production when the lockdown was announced. When we released the teaser, people asked why now? I as a film director or any creative person for that matter, seeks feedback to our creation and in my team’s case for the film. Having to wait indefinitely for its release, not knowing when it will causes a sense of discomfort a sense of suffocation. We, the film’s team, put our heads together and came up with the idea of releasing a minute long teaser which would be oxygen for us, that will sustain us for a little bit longer. Also we wanted it to be a feel-good, and positive so that is why we released it now and I must say the feedback has been good,” he says.